Fulham vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Gab Marcotti predicts when he believes Liverpool could win the Premier League title this season. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool continue their hunt for the Premier League crown in a clash against Fulham on Sunday.

Following their 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield, Liverpool maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the table. Arne Slot's team now need 13 points from their remaining eight league games to mathematically seal the title.

They will be looking to pick up three of those points at Craven Cottage, although it won't come easy.

- Premier League table

In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2, despite playing the bulk of the game with 10 men following Andrew Robertson's early dismissal. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota cancelled out Fulham's leads which were given to them by Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz respectively.

Can Fulham prove difficult to beat once again? Or will Liverpool take another huge step toward the Premier League title?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's clash.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. E.T., 6:30 p.m. IST, 12 am AEDT, Monday night).

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Matt Donohue

Injury news: