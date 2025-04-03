Fulham vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool continue their hunt for the Premier League crown in a clash against Fulham on Sunday.
Following their 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield, Liverpool maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the table. Arne Slot's team now need 13 points from their remaining eight league games to mathematically seal the title.
They will be looking to pick up three of those points at Craven Cottage, although it won't come easy.
In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2, despite playing the bulk of the game with 10 men following Andrew Robertson's early dismissal. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota cancelled out Fulham's leads which were given to them by Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz respectively.
Can Fulham prove difficult to beat once again? Or will Liverpool take another huge step toward the Premier League title?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's clash.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. E.T., 6:30 p.m. IST, 12 am AEDT, Monday night).
Venue: Craven Cottage, London
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
VAR: Matt Donohue
Injury news:
Fulham
Harry Wilson, M, foot, OUT, estimated return mid April
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return late April
Reiss Nelson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Liverpool
Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return late April
Conor Bradley, D, muscle, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return early May
Expected Lineups:
Fulham
GK: Bernd Leno
CB: Issa Diop | CB: Joachim Andersen | CB: Jorge Cuenca
RWB: Timothy Castagne | CM: Sander Berge | CM: Sasa Lukic | LWB: Antonee Robinson
RW: Adama Traore | CF: Raul Jimenez | LW: Alex Iwobi
Liverpool
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
RB: Curtis Jones | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Diaz
Stats:
Fulham have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games against Liverpool, drawing three and losing nine.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Fulham, winning four and drawing two since a 1-0 loss in 2011. Clint Dempsey scored a later winner in that one.
Liverpool have scored a league-best 38 goals in 15 Premier League away games so far this season.
Mohamed Salah is three goals short of 30 league goals this season, and three assists short of 20 league assists this season. He leads both the top scorer's and top assists tables.
Latest news and analysis:
When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
How soon could the title be sealed? When is the most likely date? And what does the fixture list look like?
Liverpool show grit in derby win, but is Van Dijk in decline?
Liverpool restored their 12-point advantage at the top of the Premier League but it wasn't a vintage performance from Arne Slot's side, who were looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.
The VAR Review: How Tarkowski escaped clear red card vs. Liverpool
The Tarkowski call was a clear red card, as admitted by PGMOL on Thursday morning, and shows that it's an area that must be improved.