When you think of who the most prolific goal-scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season, your mind might understandably go to marquee names like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Mohamed Salah.

However, while those superstars are at the top of the overall scoring charts in the Premier League and LaLiga, none of them are leading in their respective leagues when it comes to the best goals-per-minute ratio.

And while the hotshot striker at the top of that list is a Barcelona player, they are not hardly one of the club's biggest stars and are not even a regular in their starting lineup.

Of all forwards to have played a minimum of 10 games and 500 minutes for a team in Europe's top five leagues across domestic league, domestic cup and European competitions this season, it is Ferran Torres who currently boasts the best goals-per-minute return.

The Spain international is in a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in his last four games. Most recently, he scored the only goal of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which was enough to book his team a place against bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final on April 26 (stream LIVE on ESPN+).

Here is how Ferran has become Europe's most prolific forward, and who leads the other top leagues in Europe by that measure.

LaLiga

play 1:00 Yamal sets up Torres for Barca opener in Copa del Rey Ferran Torres scores a goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Atlético Madrid.

Ferran currently commands the best goal-per-minute return of any forward in Spain's top flight, having successfully registered at least one goal for Barça in every competition he's appeared in during 2024-25.

The former Manchester City attacker has scored 16 goals in 33 appearances (totalling 1,266 minutes of game time) for Barça this season, meaning he's hit the back of the net once every 79.1 minutes this term -- a rate which puts him in a class of his own as we enter the penultimate month of the season.

Torres is fending off strong competition from teenage Real Madrid forward Endrick (1 goal per 80.4 minutes) and Barça teammate Robert Lewandowski (83.9), while Villarreal striker Ayoze Pérez (95.7) is the only other player in LaLiga to have delivered a scoring ratio better than a goal every 100 minutes this season.

Premier League