When you think of who the most prolific goal-scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season, your mind might understandably go to marquee names like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Mohamed Salah.
However, while those superstars are at the top of the overall scoring charts in the Premier League and LaLiga, none of them are leading in their respective leagues when it comes to the best goals-per-minute ratio.
And while the hotshot striker at the top of that list is a Barcelona player, they are not hardly one of the club's biggest stars and are not even a regular in their starting lineup.
Of all forwards to have played a minimum of 10 games and 500 minutes for a team in Europe's top five leagues across domestic league, domestic cup and European competitions this season, it is Ferran Torres who currently boasts the best goals-per-minute return.
The Spain international is in a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in his last four games. Most recently, he scored the only goal of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which was enough to book his team a place against bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final on April 26 (stream LIVE on ESPN+).
Here is how Ferran has become Europe's most prolific forward, and who leads the other top leagues in Europe by that measure.
LaLiga
Ferran Torres scores a goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Atlético Madrid.
Ferran currently commands the best goal-per-minute return of any forward in Spain's top flight, having successfully registered at least one goal for Barça in every competition he's appeared in during 2024-25.
The former Manchester City attacker has scored 16 goals in 33 appearances (totalling 1,266 minutes of game time) for Barça this season, meaning he's hit the back of the net once every 79.1 minutes this term -- a rate which puts him in a class of his own as we enter the penultimate month of the season.
Torres is fending off strong competition from teenage Real Madrid forward Endrick (1 goal per 80.4 minutes) and Barça teammate Robert Lewandowski (83.9), while Villarreal striker Ayoze Pérez (95.7) is the only other player in LaLiga to have delivered a scoring ratio better than a goal every 100 minutes this season.
Premier League
The Premier League's most efficient marksman for 2024-25 actually left the country in January. Jhon Durán's prolific half-season with Aston Villa seeing the Colombia international leave for the Saudi Pro League having scored once every 86.9 minutes -- a rate that's yet to be bettered. However, his former teammate Marco Asensio, on loan at Villa Park from Paris Saint-Germain, comes close, but his phenomenal rate of a goal every 60.1 minutes comes from less than 500 minutes of game time so far this season (481, to be precise).
Marc Guiu of Chelsea is the surprising No. 2 on the list, having played 580 minutes across 13 games in all competitions this season. Despite finding first-team football a little thin on the ground, the 19-year-old Spaniard's performances in the UEFA Conference League have seen him score six goals (1 goal every 96.7 mins) for the Blues this campaign.
A Manchester City player in third on the list - that's right, James McAtee has netted six goals in 648 first-team minutes so far this term, at a rate of 1 goals every 108 minutes. McAtee's teammate Haaland is tied for fourth with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (111.5).
Bundesliga
No prizes for guessing that Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane has racked up the best goal-per-minute return among Bundesliga strikers this season with the England captain hitting 33 goals in 38 games (2,952 mins) to produce a goal every 89.5 minutes on average.
Kane is out-scoring Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick (92.5) and Bochum's Myron Boadu (93.0) in all competitions despite missing a clutch of games through injury around the turn of the year.
There are two players who technically have better average goal-per-minute ratios than Kane this campaign -- Andreas Albers of St. Pauli and Keke Topp of Werder Bremen -- but neither striker has come remotely close to playing more than 500 minutes for their respective club.
Serie A
Riding high at the top of the overall Serie A scoring chart, Atalanta goal machine Mateo Retegui (98.3) is the only striker in the Italian top flight who can boast an average goal-per-minute rate beneath the 100-minute mark.
Marko Arnautović of Inter Milan isn't far behind (102.7) but has played exactly half the amount of games in all competitions, with 20 appearances as opposed to Retegui's 40 outings for La Dea this season, though he totals far fewer minutes (616 to 2,458).
Further down the order, Retegui's teammate Ademola Lookman (122.1) and Fiorentina forward Moise Kean (132.9) are nestled in the upper reaches of the Serie A rundown.
Ligue 1
The resurgent form of Ousmane Dembélé has seen the fleet-footed winger pitch in with 31 goals in 38 games (2,515 minutes in total) for Paris Saint-Germain this season, which also represents the best goal-per-minute ratio (1 goal every 81.1 mins) among every forward in the French top flight.
PSG also have the second highest return on their books with Portugal international striker Gonçalo Ramos (83.7) almost matching Dembélé's ratio having also amassed 14 goals in 29 games (totalling 1,172 minutes).
Also inside the top five are Georges Mikautadze of Lyon (121.7) and Bamba Dieng of Angers (122.0) who have scored at a sufficiently consistent rate this campaign to rub shoulders with the PSG pair.