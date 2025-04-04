Viktor Gyökeres struck a Panenka penalty for Sporting in the first leg of their Taça de Portugal semifinal vs. Rio Ave. (0:37)

Udinese and Italy striker Lorenzo Lucca has emerged as a leading summer target for Manchester United, while Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season

- 2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels to retire

- Enzo Maresca coy on Jadon Sancho future at Chelsea

Lorenzo Lucca's form has earned three senior Italy caps this season. FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United could raid the Italian transfer market again, according to The Sun, with a move for Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca. The 24-year-old, valued at £29 million, joined Udinese on loan from Pisa in 2023 before moving permanently last summer. He has scored 10 Serie A goals in 28 appearances this season, earning his first senior cap for Italy in a Nations League fixture against Israel in October. United have sent scouts to watch the 6-foot-7 Lucca, who has been dubbed the new Peter Crouch, and are considering a move.AC Milan and Juventus are also reported to be tracking the player.

- Chelsea are looking at Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to The Athletic. The 20-year-old is "definitely" a player under consideration by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and there is belief that BVB would be willing to part ways with him in the summer. Multiple clubs across Europe are keeping close tabs on his situation. Gittens has contributed to 10 goals in 27 matches this season, but a dip in form has seen him fail to score or assist in his last 16 games across all competitions.

- Four clubs are at the front of the queue in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reports MARCA. The 26-year-old, on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season, is being monitored by Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus. Gli Azzurri would be willing to negotiate offers even if clubs make proposals worth below his €75 million release clause.

- Bayern Munich have added Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen to their center-back shortlist, Christian Falk has revealed. The BILD journalist reports that Real Madrid are also interested in signing Huijsen, who earned his first senior cap for Spain last month. While Bayern's immediate priority is to extend Dayot Upamecano's contract, they are also "looking for alternatives" heading into the summer transfer market. Huijsen, 19, is under contract at Bournemouth until 2030, and has a €60m release clause which becomes active at the end of the season.

- Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is a transfer option for Chelsea this summer, TeamTalk reports. The Blues are also said to have shortlisted Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, as they search for the perfect No. 9. Both strikers have impressed this season, although in Delap's case, he has proven his worth in the Premier League -- where he has scored 11 goals in 29 matches. According to TeamTalk, Chelsea haven't decided on their top summer transfer target yet, even as interest in Victor Osimhen appears to have "cooled."

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Dale Johnson on Udinese and Italy striker Lorenzo Lucca.

Lorenzo Lucca is certainly a late bloomer. Having started out in the youth ranks at Vincenza and Torino, he made only three Serie C appearances for the former before signing for Serie D side Palermo in 2019. Palermo were attempting to battle back up the divisions after being demoted for their financial troubles, and Lucca eventually proved to be an astute signing. The Moncalieri-born striker played a bit part in their promotion to Serie C, before netting 13 goals in 27 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign. Lucca's performances led to a move to Serie B with Pisa in the summer of 2021 but after scoring six goals in his first seven matches he didn't score again all season. Dutch giants Ajax took a punt on Lucca with a loan move for the 2022-23 season, where he made 14 Eredivisie appearances but netted only twice. On his return to Italy, he moved up to Serie A with Udinese, on another temporary move for the 2023-24 season. Netting eight goals in 24 appearances earned his first Italy callup in March 2024, though he was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury. Already with 10 goals this season as a permanent Udinese signing, and three senior Italy caps, his upwards trajectory seems to be continuing. But do these stats really give confidence for success in the Premier League? Man United have already signed Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta and Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, neither were prolific in Italy and have arguably gone backwards since moving to Old Trafford. United are clearly looking for a young, value striker who will improve with time, but would they be signing another player who's already at their limit?

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal have ended their interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The Gunners are set to look elsewhere in their search for a striker, after making a £40 million approach for the 29-year-old in January. (Daily Mirror)

- Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa and Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie are on AC Milan's list of summer transfer targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Internazionale and Marseille are some way apart in their valuation of Luis Henrique. The Serie A club are prepared to pay €25m for the 23-year-old forward, who is also tracked by Premier League clubs, but Marseille are pushing for €35m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Bayern Munich are also interested in Luis Henrique, and have held initial talks with the winger as a potential replacement for Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry. (Bild)

- Jose Mourinho is among four foreign coaches that Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) is considering for the national team job. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains CBF's ideal choice but the Italian manager's contract runs until 2026. (Globo)

- Saul Niguez will not return to Atletico Madrid when his season-long loan at Sevilla expires. Instead, Sevilla will activate a clause which allows them to keep Saul for the 2025-26 season. (Diario AS)

- Bayer Leverkusen believe they can beat Arsenal to the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Leverkusen, who have also been linked to Manchester City's Stefan Ortega in their search for a new No. 1, believe that offering him Champions League football as first-choice can swing it. (Bild)

- Arsenal will have to make Nico Williams one of their highest-paid players, on a salary of £250,000-a-week, to complete a deal this summer. The 22-year-old has a release clause of around £50 million in his Athletic Club contract. (Daily Telegraph)

- Bayer Leverkusen could make an offer for Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, hoping the 32-year-old could be available for as little as €8m. (Bild)

- Crystal Palace have earmarked Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Alassane Pléa should they need to find a replacement for the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer. (Foot Mercato)

- Palace are also looking at Lens defender Facundo Medina, 25, but they will face strong competition from Marseille. AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are also credited with holding an interest. (L'Équipe)

- Highly promising Crystal Palace right-back Caleb Kporha, 18, has signed a new four-year contract to end speculation over his future. The England under-19 international broke into the Eagles' first team this season. (BBC)

- Kyle Walker says his Manchester City chapter is "not fully closed." The 34-year-old has made 11 appearances for Milan since joining the club on loan in January for the remainder of the season. (Kyle Walker Podcast)

- Romelu Lukaku could return to Anderlecht to finish his career after the 2026 World Cup. The 31-year-old, who currently plays for Napoli, scored 41 goals in 98 appearances for Anderlecht between 2009 and 2011 before signing for Chelsea. (Het Nieuwsblad)

- Paris Saint-Germain have taken 19-year-old forward Ilian Mhand on trial. The Brussels-born player is a free agent after his former club, KMSK Deinze, were forced out of business in December. (L'Équipe)

- Internazionale are interested in Argentina and Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz. (Mundo Deportivo)

- A move for Real Madrid and Turkey international attacking midfielder Arda Güler is being considered by Aston Villa. (TEAMTalk)

- Manchester City are preparing a bid to sign Southampton's Tyler Dibling as they don't believe they'll have to stump up £100 million for the 19-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Freiburg want to sign 19-year-old Troyes winger Cyriaque Irié, who has seven goal contributions in Ligue 2 this season. (Sky Germany)

- Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is set to remain at Internazionale next season as manager Simone Inzaghi considers the Dutchman to be an "important player." (Rudy Galetti)

- Sevilla, Villarreal, and Real Sociedad all want to sign Spanish striker Ferran Jutglà from Club Brugge, whose contract expires next year. (Ekrem Konur)

- Kevin De Bruyne is open to a move to the MLS this summer, although San Diego FC are not currently pursuing a deal despite initial talks. (GiveMeSport)