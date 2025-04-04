Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Everton v Arsenal
Goodison Park
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Jorginho | CM Declan Rice
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Player availability updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Jurriën Timber, D, knee, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Ben White, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Selhurst Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Nathaniel Clyne | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood
DM Carlos Baleba | DM Diego Gómez
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Portman Road
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Conor Townsend | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Leif Davis, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 13
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
London Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Carlos Soler
ST Niclas Füllkrug
Player availability updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Mohammed Kudus, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, illness, DOUBT
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM David Brooks | RW Dango Ouattara
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Villa Park
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Marcus Rashford | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers
ST Ollie Watkins
Player availability updates:
Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Harry Toffolo | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Taiwo Awoniyi
Player availability updates:
Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, personal, DOUBT
Álex Moreno, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT
Brentford v Chelsea
Gtech Community Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Mathias Jensen, M, illness, DOUBT
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Player availability updates:
Wesley Fofana, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Fulham v Liverpool
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Willian da Silva | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Curtis Jones
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Cody Gakpo
Player availability updates:
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT
Conor Bradley, D, strain, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall
FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson
Player availability updates:
Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Richarlison, F, calf, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
LM Ryan Manning | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | CM Joe Aribo | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Paul Onuachu
Player availability updates:
Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
William Smallbone, M, groin, DOUBT
Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
Lesley Ugochukwu, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Manchester United v Manchester City
Old Trafford
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT
Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic
FWL Kevin De Bruyne | ST Omar Marmoush | FWR Phil Foden
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Leicester City v Newcastle United
King Power Stadium
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas
LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin
AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Joelinton, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Alexander Isak, F, groin, DOUBT
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Kieran Trippier, D, groin, DOUBT