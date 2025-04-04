Mark Ogden explains the potential ramifications for Manchester City, should Pep Guardiola's team miss out on Champions League football. (1:51)

How badly do Man City need a Champions League spot? (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Everton v Arsenal

Goodison Park

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Jorginho | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Player availability updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Jurriën Timber, D, knee, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Ben White, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Selhurst Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Nathaniel Clyne | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood

DM Carlos Baleba | DM Diego Gómez

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Portman Road

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Conor Townsend | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Leif Davis, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 13

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

London Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo

LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Carlos Soler

ST Niclas Füllkrug

Player availability updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Mohammed Kudus, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, illness, DOUBT

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM David Brooks | RW Dango Ouattara

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Villa Park

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Marcus Rashford | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers

ST Ollie Watkins

Player availability updates:

Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Harry Toffolo | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Taiwo Awoniyi

Player availability updates:

Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, personal, DOUBT

Álex Moreno, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT

Brentford v Chelsea

Gtech Community Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Mathias Jensen, M, illness, DOUBT

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Player availability updates:

Wesley Fofana, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Fulham v Liverpool

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Willian da Silva | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Curtis Jones

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Cody Gakpo

Player availability updates:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27

Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT

Conor Bradley, D, strain, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro

CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall

FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

Player availability updates:

Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Richarlison, F, calf, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens

LM Ryan Manning | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | CM Joe Aribo | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Paul Onuachu

Player availability updates:

Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT

Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

William Smallbone, M, groin, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

Lesley Ugochukwu, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Manchester United v Manchester City

Old Trafford

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT

Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes

CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic

FWL Kevin De Bruyne | ST Omar Marmoush | FWR Phil Foden

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Leicester City v Newcastle United

King Power Stadium

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas

LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin

AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Joelinton, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT

Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Alexander Isak, F, groin, DOUBT

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Kieran Trippier, D, groin, DOUBT