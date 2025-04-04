        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool predicted XIs

          play
          How badly do Man City need a Champions League spot? (1:51)

          Mark Ogden explains the potential ramifications for Manchester City, should Pep Guardiola's team miss out on Champions League football. (1:51)

          • ESPN
          Apr 4, 2025, 11:00 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Everton v Arsenal
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Jorginho | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Mikel Merino | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Player availability updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Jurriën Timber, D, knee, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Ben White, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Selhurst Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Nathaniel Clyne | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood
          DM Carlos Baleba | DM Diego Gómez
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

          Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Portman Road
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Conor Townsend | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Leif Davis, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
          Matheus Cunha, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 13

          West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
          London Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
          LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM James Ward-Prowse | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Carlos Soler
          ST Niclas Füllkrug

          Player availability updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Mohammed Kudus, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, illness, DOUBT

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM David Brooks | RW Dango Ouattara
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Marcus Rashford | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Harry Toffolo | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Taiwo Awoniyi

          Player availability updates:

          Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, personal, DOUBT
          Álex Moreno, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT

          Brentford v Chelsea
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Mathias Jensen, M, illness, DOUBT
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Player availability updates:

          Wesley Fofana, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6
          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 6
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Fulham v Liverpool
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Willian da Silva | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Curtis Jones
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Cody Gakpo

          Player availability updates:

          Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
          Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT
          Conor Bradley, D, strain, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT

          Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
          CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall
          FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

          Player availability updates:

          Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
          Richarlison, F, calf, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | CM Joe Aribo | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Paul Onuachu

          Player availability updates:

          Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19
          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
          Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          William Smallbone, M, groin, DOUBT
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
          Lesley Ugochukwu, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Manchester United v Manchester City
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
          LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT
          Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
          CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic
          FWL Kevin De Bruyne | ST Omar Marmoush | FWR Phil Foden

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Leicester City v Newcastle United
          King Power Stadium
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | CB Luke Thomas
          LM Victor Kristiansen | CM Wilfred Ndidi | CM Boubakary Soumaré | RM James Justin
          AM Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Joelinton, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
          Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Alexander Isak, F, groin, DOUBT
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Kieran Trippier, D, groin, DOUBT