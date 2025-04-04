Open Extended Reactions

Kyle Walker joined AC Milan in January after seven years at Manchester City. Sara Cavallini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Kyle Walker has left the door open to a return to Manchester City in the summer, saying "the chapter is not full closed."

The former City captain, whose contract at the club runs until 2026, left the club in January to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

While the Serie A side have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer, the 34-year-old suggested he could return to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

On his BBC podcast "You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker," the defender spoke of the days preceding his City exit and how "150 people" were there for his farewell.

"But, after I said my goodbyes, Pep [Guardiola] got up and spoke and said a really nice message to me, just saying thank you for everything. But, listen, it's not over. I'm just on loan here," he said.

"I've got to take that into consideration that I can go back. Obviously, both parties need to come to an agreement come the end of the season and ... Listen, the chapter's not fully closed, but we'll see what happens."

Walker was dropped from the City lineup towards the end of 2024 owing to his poor form and following their FA Cup win over Salford City in January, Guardiola confirmed that he had asked to leave the club to explore opportunities abroad.

Despite the abrupt manner of his exit, Walker said he left the club on good terms.

"I've got no bad words -- nothing negative to say whatsoever about Manchester City," he said.

"What that club's done for me both on and off the field is incredible. When you take yourself away from the bubble, you think about how lucky you was.

"That's no disrespect to any of the other clubs I played for, but the seven years we had there, I don't think it will happen again in football."