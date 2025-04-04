Open Extended Reactions

Sergio Canales joined Monterrey from Real Betis in July 2023. Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales is doubtful for Saturday's Liga MX game against Guadalajara because of leg injuries suffered after breaking a glass door.

According to reports in Mexico, Canales argued with coach Martín Demichelis during Thursday's training session and kicked a glass door as he entered the changing room.

The Liga MX club said in a statement: "Sergio Canales received medical attention for injuries he sustained to his left leg after breaking a glass door as he entered the locker room after practice at the El Barrial Training Center. The player rested for the remainder of the day. The medical team will be monitoring Sergio's progress and participation in the match this Saturday, April 5."

Canales, 34, has not spoken about the incident. However, when Demichelis was asked by reporters if he had a disagreement with Canales he said: "You can give whatever headline you want. You call it an argument.

"We're open to whatever opinions the player wants to express. In every team, sport, and locker room, there's an exchange of opinions. I'm not an authoritarian. I like to listen and have the player give their opinions so I can draw the best conclusions."

A former Spain international and Real Madrid player, Canales joined Rayados in July 2023 from Real Betis.

He started and scored from the penalty spot in last weekend's 2-1 league loss to Tijuana.

Canales has scored six goals and set up six more in 13 Liga MX Clausura appearances for Rayados.

Monterrey are ninth in the Liga MX after 13 games.

They were recently eliminated by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League