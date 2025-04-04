Gab Marcotti predicts when he believes Liverpool could win the Premier League title this season. (1:07)

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has insisted "no one knows" where teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold's future lies amid continued links to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and a source has told ESPN that Madrid are confident of signing him on a free transfer this summer.

However, a Liverpool source told ESPN no deal has yet been finalised and Robertson has revealed the 26-year-old's full focus remains on working his way back from an ankle injury.

"Trent's head is not great because he's injured," Robertson said.

"He hates being injured, none of us like being injured but it hurts Trent a little bit more. That's all he is focused on.

"It is impossible for me to say we have not seen all the noise and everyone commenting on it. But for us our focus is for him to get back fit and healthy. Once he does that, what will happen, will happen. No one knows that yet. People can talk and speculate but for us we want Trent back very soon."

Liverpool restored their 12-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday night. But Robertson believes Arne Slot's side still have plenty of work to do to secure the title.

"You guys talk about the 12 points but we talk about the next three points," he said.

"Every game becomes bigger for us. Every time we win three points, the gap becomes bigger for us.

"We have eight games left, every time we pick up three points, it brings us closer to where we want to be. But we are still a long way off that."