Why a separation of power at Arsenal will be good for their transfers (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has claimed Arsenal "have the resources to cope" with Gabriel's season-ending injury, hinting both Ben White and Jurriën Timber could soon return to action.

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Gabriel would not play again this season after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury sustained in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Gabriel forms a key centre-back pairing with William Saliba in an Arsenal team that boasts the best defensive record in the Premier League.

The Brazil international's absence comes at a critical time with the north London side due to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

"It was a tough one to digest because we just got Bukayo [Saka] back [from a hamstring injury] and then we lose Gabi. It was tough but the team reacted like they have all season," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.

"Really proud of that, and we know he is going to be out for a while. We need to find different solutions and keep competing like we have been all season.

"We've come so far and now we have the most important, beautiful part of the season. We have to react to those things. That means that other players are going to have opportunities to play. The team has to find other ways. It is a big miss undoubtedly but we have the resources to cope with that."

The imminent returns of White and Timber would certainly help. Both players have been struggling with a knee problem -- the latter also picking up his injury against Fulham -- and Arteta said "there is a chance" the pair could play at Goodison Park.

Riccardo Calafiori also has a similar issue and will not be involved at Everton on Saturday.