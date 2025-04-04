Laurens: It was clear Zaïre-Emery was special when he made his debut (1:21)

A fourth straight Ligue 1 title is just a draw away as Paris Saint-Germain host Angers on Saturday, and coach Luis Enrique, who has found motivation pursuing higher goals, is relishing the prospect of becoming the first to finish the league unbeaten.

PSG, seven games away from an historic Ligue 1 milestone, are also challenging for their first Champions League title as they host Aston Villa in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

"I wasn't interested in [records] until now, but of course, we want to go unbeaten throughout the season," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday.

"We don't just want to be champions, but we want to be competitive and perform well. We want to improve our records and statistics.

"We can always improve. The players can get individually and collectively. We are trying to train in a way that can be reflected in matches. We changed things. It's a collective sport so it's very hard to reach the highest level."

Although the 54-year-old said his focus remained on 14th-placed Angers, he reflected on former PSG coach Unai Emery's Villa, who are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I know about Unai Emery and his ability to analyse his opponents and strengthen his teams. He's a top coach. He has shown that at different clubs," Luis Enrique said.

"We know what sort of opponents we will be facing. Last year, they were at a very high level. I think they are a more complete team this season."

Paris Saint Germain could win the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a draw. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique also got a close look at the new Club World Cup trophy, which is on a tour ahead of its expanded 32-team edition debuting in June.

No French side has ever won the Club World Cup.

"We are the only French representative in the competition, so we are representing France and that is an extra source of motivation for us," Luis Enrique said.

Glory in Europe has been hard to come by for PSG, with them losing the Champions League final in 2019-20 and getting knocked out in the semifinals by Borussia Dortmund last season.

"We can't always be perfect. We will suffer and there could be lapses in focus. That has been a constant theme in my career as a coach," Luis Enrique said.

"We want to show that we are competitive, and we have been competitive in Europe for many years. We want to be an outstanding team on the global stage."