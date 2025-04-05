Viktor Gyökeres struck a Panenka penalty for Sporting in the first leg of their Taça de Portugal semifinal vs. Rio Ave. (0:37)

Manchester United and Arsenal receive a major Viktor Gyökeres boost, while Real Madrid consider offering Antonio Rüdiger a new long-term contract. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Müller to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

- De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season

- 2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels to retire

TRENDING RUMORS

- Sporting CP are willing to sanction Viktor Gyökeres' exit this summer for the right fee amid strong interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, reports The Sun. The Portuguese giants could accept a bid in the region of £55 million to £70 million as a show of gratitude to the forward, who chose to stay put in January. This is significantly lower than Gyökeres' reported release clause, which is around £85m. United and Arsenal are considered the "lead contenders" to sign the Sweden international, who has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks.

- Real Madrid are "very open" to extending defender Antonio Rüdiger's contract beyond next summer, Sky Germany reports. While the veteran center-back is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, his priority is to remain in the Spanish capital for another few years at least. A new deal could run until the summer of 2028, by which time Rüdiger would be 35 years old. As per Sky Germany, he feels "happy and comfortable" at Real Madrid, whom he joined in June 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea.

- Juventus are "pushing harder than ever" to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer after falling out with Napoli but failing to secure a permanent move before the transfer deadline, and the Nigeria international has scored 28 goals in 32 games since moving to Turkey. Juve hope to convince Osimhen to stay in Serie A next season by joining them, but there is also the chance of a move to the Premier League with Manchester United.

- Newcastle United and several clubs from the Bundesliga are keeping tabs on Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, Football Insider has reported. The 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by at Anfield this season and has been linked with a move away in the summer. However, one complication for any future deal could be his valuation, which is thought to be between £40m and £50m. As things stand, Newcastle are "unlikely" to bid that high given their Profitability and Sustainability Rules restrictions.

- Manchester United are "strongly interested" in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, CaughtOffside reports. The Nigeria international was nominated for the Ballon d'Or after leading La Dea to the Europa League last season, and he has continued his form with 18 goals in all competitions so far this term. Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are also after the 27-year-old, as well as Juventus, but CaughtOffside reports that the London-born Lookman would prefer a return to the Premier League.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has held preliminary talks with Hugo Ekitike's representatives over a potential summer move for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward. (Anfield Watch)

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan this season at Chelsea, is a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers who are preparing for the departure of Matheus Cunha this summer. (FootballTransfers)

- Arsenal are set to move on from their long-term interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, with the current Carabao Cup champions reportedly ready to hand the 25-year-old Sweden international a new deal. (Chronicle)

- Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly not in a rush to leave the defending Bundesliga champions anytime soon, with continued links to become the successor of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. (Relevo)

- Lyon's Rayan Cherki could be transferred for as little as £25m, with links to Manchester United and Tottenham growing for the 21-year-old Frenchman. (GiveMeSport)

- Chelsea have no intention of letting midfielder Enzo Fernández depart in the summer, with the Blues hierarchy viewing the Argentina international as an "important part of their plans." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic are lining up a move for Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha this summer with the 23-year-old potentially available for a "cut-price fee" of £4m as he is out of contract at the end of next season. (TEAMtalk)

- Queens Park Rangers have submitted an offer for Macarthur FC right-back Kealey Adamson, with a host of English League Championship clubs are keen on the Australia under-23 international. (Sky Sports)