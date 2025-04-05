Janusz Michallik believes the VAR should have advised the referee to review his penalty decision for Everton. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there is "no way" Everton should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

David Moyes' side put another dent in Arsenal's faltering Premier League title hopes when Iliman Ndiaye converted a second-half spot-kick to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike on Merseyside.

Referee Darren England awarded the penalty after Myles Lewis-Skelly appeared to bring down Jack Harrison inside the area, with the Video Assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Atwell choosing not to overturn the onfield decision. However, replays showed the contact from Lewis-Skelly appeared to be minimal, and Arteta voiced his frustration with the decision after the match.

"The referee decides to give a penalty that changes the course of the game," Arteta said. "I'm here to give my opinion and, after seeing it 15 times, there is no way in my opinion that is a penalty because if it is then [Jake] O'Brien has to be out, and Everton have to play with 10 men. That's clear."

Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal miss a chance to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are now 11 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who could extend their advantage with a victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Arteta will quickly have to pick his players up ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid at the Emirates.

"It's one of the most beautiful games you can play in football," Arteta said of Tuesday's match. "In the highest European competition against the team that dominated that competition the last 20-25 years, so we're really looking forward to it."

Saturday's result moves Everton up to 14th in the Premier League table and 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

"I'm really satisfied," Everton boss David Moyes said in his postmatch news conference. "We didn't start well but we showed a little bit more in the second half which got us back in the game. It's been a difficult week. We've had the team at the top of the Premier League, the team who's second in the league, and I think we've given them both decent games."

He added: "Obviously mathematically we're not safe yet but I'm hoping to take a visit to the [new] stadium this week which would indicate that I think we're pretty close. I want us to keep getting ready now for Premier League football [next season]. I know we've got a bit to do, and I hope I'm not speaking too soon."