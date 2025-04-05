Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone successful hamstring surgery, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, he is expected to miss the rest of Chelsea's season, including this summer's Club World Cup.

Fofana had recently returned from an extended period on the sidelines due to a muscle injury but only played two league matches before being left out of Thursday's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Wesley Fofana has endured an injury-dispruted season at Chelsea. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"Wesley was assessed by specialists this week after the 24-year-old suffered an injury of the muscle. Following that assessment, it was concluded that an operation would be required," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old will now begin his recovery and undergo rehabilitation with the club's medical staff at Cobham over the coming weeks."

Fofana has only played 14 Premier League games for Enzo Maresca's side this season. Chelsea moved fourth in the league standings with eight matches remaining after their 1-0 win over London rivals Spurs.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.