INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Forward Trinity Rodman scored just over five minutes into her international return to lift the United States women's national team to a 2-0 victory over Brazil on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Rodman had not played for the USWNT since the squad's Olympic gold medal triumph over Brazil last August due to a lingering back injury. She started on Saturday and quickly latched onto a through ball from Alyssa Thompson. Rodman finished the shot with the outside of her right foot.

"That was the perfect ball to the perfect finish, so I'm really happy about it," Rodman said.

Captain Lindsey Heaps scored the other goal from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

"I'm very happy to be back -- back with a newer team but still same environment, same vibe, energy," Rodman said. "I think I missed it a lot. It was just kind of me being back into it, bringing my level of competitiveness, energy, but also trying to relearn a couple new things while remembering the foundation of this team."

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes described Rodman as "world-class" after the match.

"Delighted for her," Hayes said. "That goal meant a lot. She loves this environment; she cares so much for this team. I've said this all week: She's been smiling from ear to ear being back in this environment, and I'm so happy to have her."

Trinity Rodman celebrates her goal in the fifth minute of the USWNT's win over Brazil. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Rodman recently said she might have to manage her back injury for the rest of her career. After her goal on Saturday, she faked a back injury as part of her celebration.

"Medical staff was freaking out, but I thought I had to do it," Rodman said with a big smile.

"Except I didn't think she was pretending, so I will have a word with her because that's like a cry wolf moment," Hayes said. "I turned to the physios and I said her back's hurting, instantly, and then I realized she was tricking us."

Rodman played 60 minutes in a physical game that saw her hit the ground multiple times.

"It feels really good, coming off the Olympics and then obviously being out, progressing back into high-level minutes is exciting but also, it's kind of managing how I want to play and the intensity at which I'm doing it," Rodman said.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce started and made her international debut in goal and became the 28th goalkeeper in USWNT history to earn a cap.

Defender Avery Patterson also made her debut on Saturday, entering the match in the 88th minute.

"They're really fast learners and they're really coachable," Hayes said. "They want to do all the things that this team requires. We're a team; we love this team for that reason. We want to contribute to the crest."

Saturday's game marked the first women's sporting event at SoFi Stadium. The announced attendance was 32,303.

Brazil and the USWNT will play again on Tuesday in San Jose.