Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa will have to suffer in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at newly crowned French champions Paris St Germain but the Birmingham side are targeting a win in Wednesday's tie, midfielder Morgan Rogers said.

Rogers scored the opener in Villa's 2-1 Premier League win over third-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday, their seventh straight victory in all competitions.

"We obviously understand that we're against a colossal side in PSG and we know it's going to be difficult. We know we're going to have to suffer in the game," Rogers said.

"They've got world-class players all around the team. But at the same time, we're there to win the tie at the end of the day.

"We're in there for a reason. We've got to the quarter-final for the way we've played and how we've been in the competition."

Winger Marco Asensio, on loan from PSG, has had a major impact on Villa's campaign while Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has also enjoyed a good run of form.

"The January signings have proved massive for us," Rogers told the BBC. "We knew it was going to be important if we wanted to compete in the second half of the season, in all three competitions."