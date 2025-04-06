Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has once again complained about the VAR's 'clear and obvious' rule. (1:39)

Tottenham Hotspur supporters protested the ownership of the club ahead of the Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday with many chanting that chairman Daniel Levy should "get out of our club."

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League having only won 10 games of 30 in the competition this campaign, including 16 defeats.

Change For Tottenham organised the protests and said they are upset with owners Enic and Levy "whose tenure has been marked by financial growth but, in the eyes of many, sporting decline."

The Enic Group, a British investment company, took over Tottenham in 2001.

Levy has come under frequent criticism during his time at Spurs, with supporters voicing frustration at the club for not always spending as much as their rivals in the transfer market and failing to ensure their on-pitch exploits match up to their commercial success.

In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Change For Tottenham said: "Many lifelong Tottenham supporters feel alienated by the club's ownership and direction.

"The New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a state of the art facility, but at what cost? Ticket prices are among the highest in the Premier League, forcing many fans, some of whom have supported Spurs for decades, to give up their season tickets or attend fewer games.

"For years the team has lacked investment in key areas, particularly in defence, while transfer windows have felt reactive instead of proactive. The result? Another trophy-less season looms, extending a drought that has lasted since 2008."

"Time for change," "enough is enough, Enic out!" and "built a business, killed a football club," were some of the messages featured on banners at the protest Chants included "we want Levy out", and "Daniel Levy, get out of our club."

A number of Spurs supporters took part in a protest against Levy and the club's ownership before the team's Premier League match against Manchester United in February.

Levy recently defended Tottenham's transfer spending and described the 2024-25 season as "highly challenging" in a statement accompanying the club's annual financial results.