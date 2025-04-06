Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that showed why both teams are enduring difficult seasons.

There were few clear-cut chances over the course of the 90 minutes, although Joshua Zirkzee and Omar Marmoush forced good saves from goalkeepers Éderson and André Onana, respectively, in the second half. While Man City had more time of possession, Man United had more shots and shaded the expected goals metric.

Their best moment came inside the opening minute, when Alejandro Garnacho found space behind City's defense only to be brought down by Rúben Dias on the edge of the penalty area.

United manager Ruben Amorim had reason to be happier than City's Guardiola, particularly after a promising first-half performance. A point means City remain fifth in the table -- potentially the final Champions League place -- with seven games remaining. United stay in 13th, still seven points off the top half. -- Rob Dawson

Two poor teams offer miserable edition of Manchester derby

This was billed at the most inconsequential Manchester derby for years, and it lived up to the (anti-) hype.

These are two teams coming to the end of miserable seasons, and they served up the performances to match. It looked from very early on as if they would both be happy with a point, and that's exactly what they got.

The hugs and smiles shared between both sets of players at the end was evidence that no one was leaving too disappointed. The Manchester derby in April 2012 decided the Premier League title race, but this was a world away from the intensity of that day at the Etihad Stadium 13 years ago.

It could yet be the worst season for the Manchester teams in more than 30 years. The 1990-91 campaign was the last time both United and City finished outside the top four in English football's top flight. The last time there was no Manchester team in the Champions League was 1995-96.

The expectation is that eventually these two teams will get back to competing for the biggest trophies, but there's work to do for both to get back to the top. -- Dawson

Amorim keeps one eye on Lyon

He was quick to dismiss the suggestion ahead of kickoff that the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Lyon on Thursday was bigger than the derby, but in the end Amorim showed exactly what he considers to be more important.

Harry Maguire didn't want to come off early in the second half and made it known to Amorim on the touchline. The United boss didn't care and made the hand gesture for "substitution" before heading back to his seat on the bench.

It was a clear message that the decision wasn't up for debate. Maguire is only just coming back from injury, and, with Matthijs de Ligt currently sidelined, he'll be needed against Lyon. In Amorim's eyes, it wasn't worth the risk to keep him on against City.

You can understand his logic. Languishing in the bottom half of the table, the Premier League season is already over. But if they win the Europa League, United get their hands on a trophy and qualify for the Champions League.

It would put an entirely different spin on the campaign. Expect to see Amorim keep more players fresh for Europe the closer they get to the final. -- Dawson

Hojlund continues to fall short since joining Man United

Rasmus Hojlund lasted 71 minutes of this Manchester derby before being replaced by substitute Joshua Zirkzee, but the United forward could have been taken off at any point prior to that by Amorim.

The 22-year-old touched the ball just 14 times against City and most of those were of no consequence. He certainly didn't threaten to score a goal, but he has now managed just one goal in past 24 appearances for United -- against relegation-bound Leicester -- so it would be optimistic to think he would find the back of the net against the champions.

Rasmus Hojlund is seen yelling at Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho in their scoreless draw to Manchester City on Sunday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

But while Hojlund's lack of goals has been a longstanding problem for United, it is his all-round game that should be of equal concern to Amorim. Hojlund, a £70-million signing from Atalanta in August 2023, simply lacks any kind of presence or game intelligence, and he offers nothing beyond honest effort and running, usually down blind alleys.

When United broke forward, Hojlund's limitations meant that he would either run toward the ball -- and reduce the space for himself and the ball -- or in straight lines, so he offered little movement for a pass in a dangerous area. The best forwards make their defenders move in all directions -- a dart forward, then a peel-off to the back post. This is designed to create space for himself, but also his teammates. But Hojlund did none of that.

He clearly needs to be coached better to pick his runs better, but perhaps he just doesn't have the capacity to heed the lessons. But at £70 million, he should already know how to play his role as a center forward. -- Mark Ogden

As Man City struggle, so does Foden

This time last year, Phil Foden was on course to win the Footballer of the Year award in England and a fourth successive Premier League title for Manchester City due to an incredible season that delivered 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. But one year on, the 24-year-old is a shadow of his former self, and he was substituted in this game after another fruitless performance.

Foden had a poor Euro 2024 with England, and he has not been the same player since the tournament in Germany. His season has been impacted by illness and injury, and he might not have had enough rest between Euro 2024 and this season, but there is no doubt that he is struggling for anything like his best form this time around.

So far this season, Foden has managed 10 goals and five assists in all competitions. Respectable enough for average players in mid-ranking teams, but nowhere near Foden's best, and he could end this season with his worst figures since he scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 2019-20.

At his best, Foden is a world-class match winner, but he hasn't been in that bracket for City this season. -- Ogden

Time is right for De Bruyne to leave

Kevin De Bruyne was open to staying at City before club bosses decided it was time for the Belgian to move on.

It's never easy to say goodbye to a legend, especially when they've been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for a decade. Sitting in the Old Trafford director's box, outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain and his replacement, Hugo Viana, can be confident they've done the right thing.

play 1:45 Michallik: De Bruyne was the best in the world at his peak Janusz Michallik hands out the highest of praise for Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League legacy as the midfielder announces his plan to leave Manchester City.

It was a surprise De Bruyne started against United. It was his first Premier League start in more than a month and just his second since Feb 1. It has been telling that even with City struggling, Guardiola has continually overlooked the player who was once his star man.

His performance against United was a snapshot of his season. At 33 years old, his legs aren't what they were. It has meant that he hasn't been able to drive into space with the ball like he could in his prime.

Subsequently, his influence in games has been reduced. Guardiola brought on Jérémy Doku and Jack Grealish early in the second half, and both times it could have been De Bruyne who was sacrificed. He will forever be a City great, but it's time to go. -- Dawson

Aging midfield highlights big Man City rebuild ahead

Manchester City's midfield three against United of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan and Mateo Kovacic had a combined age of 97 years, with attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva also claiming thirtysomething status at 31.

De Bruyne, Gundogan and Bernardo have all been crucial figures in City's successful period under Guardiola, while Kovacic has brought trophy winning experience from Real Madrid and Chelsea since arriving at the Etihad two years ago. But none of them could be described as the future and De Bruyne's announcement on Friday that he will leave City when his contract expires in the summer was the start of an inevitable rebuild at the club.

Gundogan and Kovacic also need to be replaced, even if Rodri returns to peak form quickly next season following his cruciate ligament injury lay-off. Nico Gonzalez, signed in January from Porto, is the first step in reshaping the midfield, but it will take a major investment on the squad to get City's midfield back to Champions League-winning levels.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield two years ago and Arsenal's axis of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will serve the club well for at least the next five years. City have had almost a decade from De Bruyne, Gundogan and Bernardo, but they need their replacements to be just as successful and that will be a tough task for new sporting director Hugo Viana to pull off. -- Ogden