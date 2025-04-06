Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola accused a section of Manchester United supporters of a "lack of class" for targeting Manchester City's Phil Foden with derogatory chants about the player's mother during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Foden, 24, was substituted midway through the second half by City manager Guardiola following an ineffective performance. The England midfielder, a boyhood City supporter from nearby Stockport, was one of only two local players on the pitch in this Manchester derby alongside City youngster Nico O'Reilly.

Despite his local roots, Foden was subjected to several chants -- the player responded by raising a thumbs-up gesture to the United supporters -- and Guardiola said the actions of the fans reflected modern society.

"Lack of class," Guardiola said when asked about the chants aimed at Foden. "But it's not United, it's the people, you know?

"We are so exposed in the screen in world football -- managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed."

City's failure to win the game means that they still occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot in fifth place in the Premier League table, a point clear of Aston Villa, who are due to visit the Etihad on April 22.

Pep Guardiola consoles Phil Foden as he leaves the pitch during Man City's draw with Man United. Getty Images

Seventh-place Newcastle, who are two points behind the reigning champions having played two games fewer, can climb above City into the fifth spot by winning away to relegation-threatened Leicester City on Monday.

Despite the risk of missing out on the Champions League, Guardiola said he is not concerned about the team's qualification prospects.

"Nothing," Guardiola said when asked his thoughts about finishing in the top five. "All that is important is our next game, against Crystal Palace.

"We will prepare for the upcoming games. There are a few things I'm happy with what I saw, but now we need to achieve the target of qualifying for Champions League, then next season is next season."