Ruben Amorim said that Manchester United and Manchester City aren't good enough to make the derby "a spectacle" after the two teams played out a disappointing 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United are 13th in the Premier League table after what Amorim described as "the worst season in history." City, meanwhile, have relinquished their title and are in danger of missing out on a place in next season's Champions League.

Ahead of kickoff, the game was labelled as the most inconsequential Manchester derby in years and, with little entertainment and a lack of clear-cut chances, it delivered on the low expectations.

"We are not in the best moments to give the best spectacle to every fan," said Amorim. "I understand that we are doing the worst season in history. Manchester City won everything in the past, this season is struggling.

"When we are not fighting for the big things, of course it's different. But you have to look at the context of the game."

Despite picking up a point against their neighbours, United remain on course for their lowest Premier League finish and their lowest Premier League points total. Amorim's team has only recorded four wins in their last 12 games in all competitions and are yet to win back-to-back league games this season.

However, the Portuguese coach insists he is seeing signs of improvement.

"In the moment it's still really hard every day, but of course you can imagine that the next season is going to be so much different," said the United boss. "Everybody here is suffering a lot with all these changes and we have to show something in the next year, so right away.

"In the good days you think like that -- that it was important to come in the middle of the season, to work with the players, to improve the players as soon as possible, to start the next season with a better idea of what we want.

"Today was that day that we played well. Of course you can feel it in the game, it's not there, in the top level, the intensity, but you can also understand the context of both teams at this moment."

After their trip to face Lyon in the Europa League, United face Newcastle United in the Premier League on April 13, a day after City host Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium.