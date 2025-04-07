Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool join race for Osimhen, Sesko

Steve Nicol reacts to Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are looking at Napoli's Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man United to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Delap

- Van Dijk reveals progress with Liverpool contract

- Man United boss Amorim hits back at Neville criticism

Liverpool are keen to sign a striker in the summer and it could be Victor Osimhen. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are looking for an alternative to Diogo Jota or Darwin Núñez up front, says Sky Sports, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko on their radar. At around £70m, both Osimhen and Sesko would come cheaper than a potential move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, whose transfer could cost upwards of £130m. Arsenal, Juventus, PSG and Manchester United all reportedly have interest in Osimhen and Sesko as well, so there could be a host of teams battling it out for them in the summer.

- Meanwhile, Liverpool are also planning a double-swoop for AFC Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo, according to Relevo. Hungary international Kerkez has emerged as one of the best young left-backs in the world under the guidance of Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, and was ranked 21st in ESPN's best players in the world aged 21 and under last week. Semenyo, meanwhile, has caught the eye with 15 goal contributions across all competitions this term.

- Arsenal are working on a dream deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams for a combined £200m, claims The Sun, although they add that incoming sporting director, Andrea Berta, is aware that there will have to be departures to raise the required funds. This comes with the Gunners also being confident of signing Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi for around £50m as they prioritise bringing in a central midfielder.

- AC Milan are looking at Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca as they aim to strengthen in attack, but they'll face competition from Internazionale, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that the 24-year-old is valued at just under €25m in potential transfer fees. Milan have also been offered Lille striker Jonathan David, who will be a free agent, but there will be large costs involved to complete any kind of deal. They could aim to make Tammy Abraham's loan from Roma permanent, while Luka Jovic's future is undecided and Francesco Camarda could be loaned out to make room within their squad.

- It will take an offer of around €60m for Eintracht Frankfurt to even consider letting Hugo Larsson leave, with Manchester City looking at the midfielder, according to Football Insider. This comes with the 20-year-old having a contract that runs until 2029, while City have already spent €70m to sign Omar Marmoush from the Bundesliga club in January.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop explores why the club want to bring in a new striker.

It is no secret that bolstering the No. 9 position ranks highly on Liverpool's summer to-do list.

Núñez has polarised opinion since joining the club from Benfica in the summer of 2022. However, after struggling to impress under Arne Slot this term, it would be a surprise if he were to continue at Anfield next season.

Jota has endured a similarly turbulent campaign but, having scored 65 goals in 176 games for Liverpool, he has more credit in the bank. Still, the Portugal international's injury record is a concern and the need to enlist the services of an elite centre-forward this summer is glaring. That need will only be exacerbated further should Mohamed Salah fail to sign a new contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

There will be staunch competition across Europe for the likes of Isak, Osimhen and Sesko when the window opens and all of those players will likely command a premium transfer fee. However, Liverpool have shown in the past they are not afraid to spend big for their top targets, so it would not be a surprise to see Slot's side break the bank should the right No. 9 become available.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:09 Can Arsenal's 11 Premier League draws be blamed on striker woes? Janusz Michallik speaks after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

- Tottenham want to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani if Juventus don't take up the option to sign him after his loan ends. (GMS)

- LAFC is one of the MLS clubs hoping to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer, though the 34-year-old hasn't made a decision on his future yet as he wants to wait until the season. (Rudy Galetti)

- Manchester City and Real Madrid are planning to meet with representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of a potential €120m summer move. (Ekrem Konur)

- Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have entered the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has a £40m release clause that will be triggered if the Tractor Boys are relegated. (TEAMtalk)

- The 20-year-old midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi has completed his medical ahead of joining RB Leipzig from Leuven for €16m on a contract that runs until 2030. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus, Roma, Hellas Verona, Bologna and Como are all interested in 17-year-old Lille attacking midfielder Ruben Akale. (Calciomercato)

- Barcelona wanted to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate in 2022, but chose to pay €55m to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City instead. (Relevo)

- The representatives of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres will attend the Emirates for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid. (Football Transfers)

- Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, 26, is on the radar of both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. (Caught Offside)

- Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is set to join Arsenal, as the Premier League club will pay the 23-year-old's €20m release clause and make him a backup to David Raya. (El Nacional)

- Inter Milan scouts were in attendance at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday to watch Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic and Venezia centre-back Jay Idzes. (Calciomercato)

- Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Napoli and Barcelona have all shown interest in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. (Calciomercato)

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 39, is of interest to clubs in Qatar as he is unlikely to sign a new deal to stay in Madrid but is not yet ready to retire. (Marca)

- Norwich City legend Chris Sutton claims that USMNT striker Josh Sargent has outgrown the club and needs to play in the Premier League. (Pink Un)