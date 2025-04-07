Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool want Semenyo and Kerkez

Steve Nicol reacts to Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are looking at Bournemouth duo Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez, while Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Ruben Amorim hits back at Gary Neville criticism

- Guardiola: United fans showed 'lack of class' toward Foden

- Southampton relegated from Premier League in record time

Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez are being tracked by Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are planning a double-swoop for AFC Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo, according to Relevo. Hungary international Kerkez has emerged as one of the best young left-backs in the world under the guidance of Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, and was ranked 21st in ESPN's best players in the world aged 21 and under last week. Semenyo, meanwhile, has caught the eye with 15 goal contributions across all competitions this term.

- Chelsea will decide what to do with winger Jadon Sancho in May, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sancho, 25, has a clause in his loan deal from Manchester United that obliges the Blues to sign him permanently for £25m, though they can pay £5m to send him back to London. He has two goals and five assists from 25 games in the Premier League this season.

- It will take an offer of around €60m for Eintracht Frankfurt to even consider letting Hugo Larsson leave, with Manchester City looking at the midfielder, according to Football Insider. This comes with the 20-year-old having a contract that runs until 2029, while City have already spent €70m to sign Omar Marmoush from the Bundesliga club in January.

- Ansu Fati is disappointed about his situation at Barcelona and wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window, says Mundo Deportivo, with the forward having played just 187 minutes across all competitions this season. Several clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old with Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto and Besiktas all having looked at him in January.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:09 Can Arsenal's 11 Premier League draws be blamed on striker woes? Janusz Michallik speaks after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City and Real Madrid are planning to meet with representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of a potential €120m summer move. (Ekrem Konur)

- Barcelona wanted to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate in 2022, but chose to pay €55m to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City instead. (Relevo)

- The representatives of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres will attend the Emirates for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid. (Football Transfers)

- Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, 26, is on the radar of both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. (Caught Offside)

- Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is set to join Arsenal, as the Premier League club will pay the 23-year-old's €20m release clause and make him a backup to David Raya. (El Nacional)

- RB Leipzig are close to a €16m deal to sign 20-year-old midfielder Ezequiel Banzuzi from OH Leuven. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Inter Milan scouts were in attendance at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday to watch Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic and Venezia centre-back Jay Idzes. (Calciomercato)

- Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Napoli and Barcelona have all shown interest in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. (Calciomercato)

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 39, is of interest to clubs in Qatar as he is unlikely to sign a new deal to stay in Madrid but is not yet ready to retire. (Marca)

- Norwich City legend Chris Sutton claims that USMNT striker Josh Sargent has outgrown the club and needs to play in the Premier League. (Pink Un)