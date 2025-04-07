Vinícius Júnior 104, Harry Kane 100, Lionel Messi 44, Cristiano Ronaldo hits 20 again: Stats

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of football in Europe with top teams dropping points in the title races. Liverpool lost their match against Fulham but still have an 11-point advantage at the top after Arsenal's draw against Everton. Meanwhile, Manchester City played out a goalless draw against derby rivals Manchester United and Nottingham Forest dropped points after losing to Aston Villa.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid suffered a blow after losing to Valencia while table toppers Barcelona have a four-point lead after their 1-1 draw against Real Betis.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan lead their respective leagues while PSG have clinched the title with six games to spare.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from midweek's football matches:

75

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (75).

11

Casemiro made 11 tackles against Manchester City, the joint-most by a Manchester United player on record (from 2006-07) in a Premier League game, along with Owen Hargreaves against Liverpool in December 2007 and Patrice Evra vs. Portsmouth in August 2008.

7

Southampton have become the first side in Premier League history to be relegated with as many as seven games left to play.

3

Liverpool have conceded three goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since their 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October 2020 (1-4 at HT), and the first time ever after having scored the opening goal of a match in the competition.

21

Real Madrid had not lost a home game in LaLiga with so many shots (21) since January 2019 against Real Sociedad (28).

3.7

Real Madrid's 3.7 xG is their highest in a LaLiga loss in the last 10 seasons.

9

Real Madrid's Vinícius has scored nine goals in 13 games against Valencia, more than against any other opponent in all competitions.

HAY LIGA! �� Atletico Madrid take all three points while Barcelona and Real Madrid drop them and Atleti now find themselves three points away from their rival neighbor �� pic.twitter.com/aDQPVDvjYi - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2025

104

Vinícius has scored 104 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, equalling Ronaldo Nazario for most goals by a Brazilian playing the club.

1

This was the first time both Barcelona and Real Madrid failed to win a home league game on the same day since September 29, 2018.

22

Barcelona have extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 22 games (18-4-0, W-D-L) since the start of 2025. It is their longest unbeaten run since a 23-game streak between January and May 2019.

5

Atletico de Madrid have scored five 90+ minute winning goals this season in LaLiga (two of them against Sevilla), at least two more than any other team in the competition (three for Mallorca and Villarreal).

15

Roma are unbeaten for 15 league games in a row (W11, D4) in a single top-flight season for the first time since January-May 2016 (17 successive matches in that case, under Luciano Spalletti).

22

Moise Kean is the first Fiorentina player to score more than 21 goals (22) in a single season in all competitions since Alberto Gilardino in 2008-09 (25 goals in 46 appearances).

221 and 743

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

He has delivered 221 assists for Bayern in all competitions since his debut in 2008-09, more than any other current Top 5 European leagues player over that time.

Müller has also played most competitive matches (743) for the club, scoring 247 goals, which puts him third on their all-time scoring list.

Thomas Müller will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 25-year career with the club. He literally won it all there �� pic.twitter.com/YkLnxvZxnZ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2025

34 and 100

Bayern's Harry Kane has scored his 34th goal this season in all competitions, second most this season among players from Europe's Top 5 Leagues (Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski with 38).

With the goal, Kane reached 100 career goal contributions with Bayern Munich -- 78 goals, 22 assists in 84 matches in all competitions

10

Bayern's Michael Olise gave his 10th assist in the Bundesliga. Since detailed data collection (2004/05), only James Rodríguez 2017/18 (11) assisted more goals in their debut season for the club.

45

Jamal Musiala scored his 45th Bundesliga goal at the age of 22. Before turning 23 years old, only Gerd Müller (79) and Uli Hoeness (59) scored more Bundesliga goals for Bayern.

6

Apart from the 2019/2020 season, Paris Saint-Germain won six of their last seven French league titles before May.

PSG really won Ligue 1 with six games to spare and without losing a single match �� Champions League quarterfinal up next �� pic.twitter.com/rLJrV4BqQG - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2025

1

PSG are still the lone unbeaten team among the top-flight leagues of England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Portugal.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored for their respective teams over the weekend.

5 and 21

Ronaldo registered his 5th multigoal game of the season with Al Nassr with a brace.

He also leads the scoring chart with 21 goals in the Saudi Pro League.

15

For the 15th time in his career, Ronaldo scored 20+ goals in a league season.

After only 29 matches, Messi already surpassed Higuaín as Inter Miami's all-time leader in goal contributions (44) �� pic.twitter.com/Xyw1X1FmJ5 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2025

1

Lionel Messi scored his first career MLS goal against Toronto. He has now scored against 13 of the 19 teams he has faced in MLS.

44

After only 29 matches, Messi already surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín as Inter Miami's all-time leader in goal contributions (44)

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)