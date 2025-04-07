Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- In their quest to continue their remarkable run in the AFC Champions League Two, Lion City Sailors could receive a massive boost in the form of a return from injury of star attacker Maxime Lestienne.

Lestienne has been a standout performer for the Sailors since joining the club in 2022, and was the Singapore Premier League's Player of the Year last term after a stunning campaign which saw him notch 25 goals and 21 assists.

The Belgian's form has carried over into the 2024-25 season with 12 goals and 20 assists in the league so far, although he has been absent from the Sailors' past four match after picking up an injury in their last ACL Two outing -- a 1-1 draw with Sanfrecce Hiroshima on March 12.

Lestienne suffered the elbow injury early on in the clash when he collided with Sho Sasaki and immediately collapsed on the pitch in agony, before being stretchered off and subsequently being sent to hospital directly from Jalan Besar Stadium.

However, ESPN understands he has been back in training since last week and could be seen sporting protective wear on his left elbow in a recent video uploaded on the club's official social media platforms.

It remains to be seen if he will be passed fit to take part in Wednesday's semifinal first leg against Sydney FC, with further clarity likely to be provided on Tuesday afternoon when Sailors coach Aleksandar Ranković conducts his pre-match news conference.

Even if Lestienne is able to play a role from the bench, it would be a huge boost for LCS as they looked to pull off another upset against formidable opposition.

The Sailors' fairy tale run in ACL Two initially looked to be over after they suffered a 6-1 loss to Sanfrecce in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, it then emerged that the J1 League powerhouses had fielded the ineligible Valère Germain -- who should have been serving a suspension incurred while playing for previous club Macarthur FC.

The result was overturned to a 3-0 win in favour of the Sailors, who made the most of their reprieve by grinding out the 1-1 draw at Jalan Besar to set up a last-four encounter with Sydney.

It is worth noting that Sydney suffered defeats in both their meetings with Sanfrecce on the group stage, although they have been impressive in the knockout round in seeing off both Bangkok United and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Their form since they were last in continental action however was been patchy, with their last three A-League outings resulting in a win, draw and loss against Adelaide United, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City respectively.

Meanwhile, the absence of Lestienne has not significantly affected the Sailors on the domestic front given they have won three of their past four matches, including the most-recent 8-0 rout of Young Lions on Sunday.