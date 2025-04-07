Champions League quarterfinals: How to watch, kick-off times, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The quarterfinals of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League kickoff this week, with some tantalising clashes in store.

On Tuesday, Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates, while Bayern Munich host Inter Milan.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund travel to Barcelona to face Hansi Flick's rampant side, while Aston Villa's dream run in the Champions League this season takes its latest pitstop in Paris, as they face the freshly re-crowned French champions PSG.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to Watch:

All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, on Paramount+ in the United States, on SonyLiv in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta's injury-hit side will look to beat Real Madrid on Tuesday. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Irfan Peljto

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Team News:

Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back July

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, expected back late April

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, OUT, expected back next season

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, expected back next season

Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, expected back late July

Raheem Sterling, F, suspended, OUT

Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, suspended, OUT

Andriy Lunin, G, muscle, OUT, expected back mid-April

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, expected back late July

Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, OUT, expected mid-April

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, expected back early September

Dani Ceballos, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Expected Lineup:

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois

RB: Lucas Vázquez | CB: Raúl Asencio | CB: Antonio Rüdiger | LB: Fran García

CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Jude Bellingham

RW: Rodrygo | CF: Kylian Mbappé | LW: Vinícius Júnior

Stats:

0 - Real Madrid have never beaten Arsenal before, having faced them only twice so far. The two clubs faced each other in the 2005-06 season, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Bernabeu thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.

11 - Since 2017, Real Madrid have won 11 out of 22 UEFA Champions League games against English opposition.

Latest news and analysis:

Bukayo Saka in no rush to sign new Arsenal deal; reveals Ballon d'Or dream

Bukayo Saka has hinted his long-term future lies at Arsenal by insisting he wants "to win wearing this badge" and also revealed his "dream" to one day win the Ballon d'Or.

Arteta: 'No way' Everton penalty should be given

David Moyes' side put another dent in Arsenal's faltering Premier League title hopes when Iliman Ndiaye converted a second-half spot-kick to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike on Merseyside.

Kylian Mbappe 'can't imagine Real Madrid' without Vinícius Junior

Mbappé's arrival in Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer sparked suggestions that Vinícius could leave the Bernabéu.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against FC Augsburg. Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Referee: Sandro Schärer

VAR: Fedayi San

Team News:

Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala, M, hamstring, OUT, expected back early May

Aleksandar Pavlovic, M, Mononucleosis, OUT, expected back early May

Manuel Neuer, G, calf, OUT, expected back mid-April

Alphonso Davies, D, knee, OUT, expected back December

Dayot Upamecano, D, OUT, expected back late June

Hiroki Ito, D, OUT, expected back late June

Kingsley Coman, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid-April

Inter Milan

Kristjan Asllani, M, OUT, suspended

Denzel Dumfries, D, muscle, OUT, expected back late April

Piotr Zielinski, M, shin, OUT, expected back mid-April

Valentin Carboni, M, knee, OUT, expected back early June

Mehdi Taremi, F, thigh, OUT, expected back mid-April

Expected Lineup:

Bayern Munich

GK: Jonas Urbig

RB: Konrad Laimer | CB: Eric Dier | CB: Kim Min-Jae | LB: Raphaël Guerreiro~

DM: Joshua Kimmich | DM: João Palhinha

RW: Michael Olise | CAM: Thomas Müller | LW: Leroy Sané

CF: Harry Kane

Inter Milan

GK: Yann Sommer

CB: Benjamin Pavard | CB: Stefan de Vrij | CB: Alessandro Bastoni

RWB: Matteo Darmian | CM: Nicolò Barella | CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu | CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan | LWB: Federico Dimarco

CF: Marcus Thuram | CF: Lautaro Martínez

Stats:

8 - Inter have kept a clean sheet in eight of their 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League this season.

22 - Bayern are unbeaten across their last 22 home matches in the Champions League.

Latest news and analysis:

Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

Thomas Müller will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 25-year career with the club, after not being offered a new contract.

Musiala joins 'crazy' Bayern Munich injury list for Inter clash

The midfielder limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 54th minute of Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona

Referee: Espen Eskas

VAR: Dennis Higler

Team News:

Barcelona

Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, expected back August

Marc Bernal, M, knee, OUT, expected back August

Dani Olmo, M, muscle, OUT, expected back late April

Marc-André ter Stegen G, knee, OUT, expected back late April

Borussia Dortmund

Pascal Groß, M, suspended, OUT

Cole Campbell, F, knock, OUT, expected back mid-April

Marcel Sabitzer, M, knee, OUT, expexted back mid-May

Niklas Süle, D, leg, OUT, expected back mid-April

Ramy Bensebaini, D, thigh, OUT, expected back early May

Expected Lineup:

Barcelona

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

RB: Jules Koundé | CB: Pau Cubarsí | CB: Iñigo Martínez | LB: Alejandro Balde

CM: Gavi | CM: Frenkie de Jong | CM: Pedri

RW: Lamine Yamal | CF: Robert Lewandowski | LW: Raphinha

Borussia Dortmund

GK: Gregor Kobel

CB: Waldemar Anton | CB: Emre Can | CB: Nico Schlotterbeck

RWB: Yan Couto | CM: Salih Özcan | CM: Carney Chukwuemeka | LWB: Julian Ryerson

RW: Karim Adeyemi | CF: Maximilian Beier | LW: Julian Brandt

Stats:

0 - Barcelona are unbeaten across five previous Champions League matches against Borussia Dortmund.

6 - Hansi Flick has won all of his six previous games as manager against Borussia Dortmund.

Latest news and analysis:

Is Barcelona-Real Madrid the Champions League final we want

We are two knockout rounds away from a first-ever Clásico UEFA Champions League/European Cup final across the 70 years since this mighty competition was born.

Barcelona frustrated as draw with Betis keeps title race alive

Barcelona spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings when they were held at home 1-1 by Real Betis on Saturday, with visiting defender Natan cancelling out Gavi's early opener.

PSG vs Aston Villa

Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

VAR: Marco Di Bello

Team News:

PSG

Marquinhos, D, suspended, OUT

Lee Kang-in, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid April

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey, F, knock, DOUBT

Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT

Expected Lineup:

PSG:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Lucas Beraldo | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes

CM: Vitinha | CM: João Neves | CM: Fabián Ruiz

RW: Désiré Doué | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martínez

RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Lucas Digne

CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara

RAM: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LAM: Marcus Rashford

CF: Ollie Watkins

Stats:

0 - Aston Villa have never won an away game against French opposition in European competition, in five attempts.

2 - Unai Emery has won just two of his 10 previous matches as a manager against a team managed by Luis Enrique.

Latest news and analysis:

Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten as they won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title in style on home turf after Saturday's 1-0 win over Angers gave Luis Enrique's side an unassailable lead in the French top-flight.

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa there to win against PSG

Aston Villa will have to suffer in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at newly crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain but the Birmingham side are targeting a win in Wednesday's tie, midfielder Morgan Rogers said.