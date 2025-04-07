        <
          Champions League quarterfinals: How to watch, kick-off times, stats

          Kylian Mbappe. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 7, 2025, 02:14 PM

          The quarterfinals of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League kickoff this week, with some tantalising clashes in store.

          On Tuesday, Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates, while Bayern Munich host Inter Milan.

          On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund travel to Barcelona to face Hansi Flick's rampant side, while Aston Villa's dream run in the Champions League this season takes its latest pitstop in Paris, as they face the freshly re-crowned French champions PSG.

          Here's everything you need to know.

          How to Watch:

          All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, on Paramount+ in the United States, on SonyLiv in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Arsenal vs Real Madrid

          Key Details:

          Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

          Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

          Referee: Irfan Peljto

          VAR: Bastian Dankert

          Team News:

          Arsenal

          Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back July
          Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, expected back late April
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, OUT, expected back next season
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, expected back next season
          Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, expected back late July
          Raheem Sterling, F, suspended, OUT

          Real Madrid

          Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, suspended, OUT
          Andriy Lunin, G, muscle, OUT, expected back mid-April
          Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, expected back late July
          Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, OUT, expected mid-April
          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, expected back early September
          Dani Ceballos, M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Expected Lineup:

          Arsenal

          GK: David Raya
          RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
          CM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice
          RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

          Real Madrid

          GK: Thibaut Courtois
          RB: Lucas Vázquez | CB: Raúl Asencio | CB: Antonio Rüdiger | LB: Fran García
          CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Jude Bellingham
          RW: Rodrygo | CF: Kylian Mbappé | LW: Vinícius Júnior

          Stats:

          0 - Real Madrid have never beaten Arsenal before, having faced them only twice so far. The two clubs faced each other in the 2005-06 season, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Bernabeu thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.

          11 - Since 2017, Real Madrid have won 11 out of 22 UEFA Champions League games against English opposition.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Bukayo Saka in no rush to sign new Arsenal deal; reveals Ballon d'Or dream
          Bukayo Saka has hinted his long-term future lies at Arsenal by insisting he wants "to win wearing this badge" and also revealed his "dream" to one day win the Ballon d'Or.

          Arteta: 'No way' Everton penalty should be given
          David Moyes' side put another dent in Arsenal's faltering Premier League title hopes when Iliman Ndiaye converted a second-half spot-kick to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike on Merseyside.

          Kylian Mbappe 'can't imagine Real Madrid' without Vinícius Junior
          Mbappé's arrival in Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer sparked suggestions that Vinícius could leave the Bernabéu.

          Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

          Key Details:

          Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

          Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

          Referee: Sandro Schärer

          VAR: Fedayi San

          Team News:

          Bayern Munich

          Jamal Musiala, M, hamstring, OUT, expected back early May
          Aleksandar Pavlovic, M, Mononucleosis, OUT, expected back early May
          Manuel Neuer, G, calf, OUT, expected back mid-April
          Alphonso Davies, D, knee, OUT, expected back December
          Dayot Upamecano, D, OUT, expected back late June
          Hiroki Ito, D, OUT, expected back late June
          Kingsley Coman, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid-April

          Inter Milan

          Kristjan Asllani, M, OUT, suspended
          Denzel Dumfries, D, muscle, OUT, expected back late April
          Piotr Zielinski, M, shin, OUT, expected back mid-April
          Valentin Carboni, M, knee, OUT, expected back early June
          Mehdi Taremi, F, thigh, OUT, expected back mid-April

          Expected Lineup:

          Bayern Munich

          GK: Jonas Urbig
          RB: Konrad Laimer | CB: Eric Dier | CB: Kim Min-Jae | LB: Raphaël Guerreiro~
          DM: Joshua Kimmich | DM: João Palhinha
          RW: Michael Olise | CAM: Thomas Müller | LW: Leroy Sané
          CF: Harry Kane

          Inter Milan

          GK: Yann Sommer
          CB: Benjamin Pavard | CB: Stefan de Vrij | CB: Alessandro Bastoni
          RWB: Matteo Darmian | CM: Nicolò Barella | CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu | CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan | LWB: Federico Dimarco
          CF: Marcus Thuram | CF: Lautaro Martínez

          Stats:

          8 - Inter have kept a clean sheet in eight of their 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League this season.

          22 - Bayern are unbeaten across their last 22 home matches in the Champions League.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich at end of season
          Thomas Müller will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 25-year career with the club, after not being offered a new contract.

          Musiala joins 'crazy' Bayern Munich injury list for Inter clash
          The midfielder limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 54th minute of Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday.

          Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona

          Referee: Espen Eskas

          VAR: Dennis Higler

          Team News:

          Barcelona

          Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, expected back August
          Marc Bernal, M, knee, OUT, expected back August
          Dani Olmo, M, muscle, OUT, expected back late April
          Marc-André ter Stegen G, knee, OUT, expected back late April

          Borussia Dortmund

          Pascal Groß, M, suspended, OUT
          Cole Campbell, F, knock, OUT, expected back mid-April
          Marcel Sabitzer, M, knee, OUT, expexted back mid-May
          Niklas Süle, D, leg, OUT, expected back mid-April
          Ramy Bensebaini, D, thigh, OUT, expected back early May

          Expected Lineup:

          Barcelona

          GK: Wojciech Szczesny
          RB: Jules Koundé | CB: Pau Cubarsí | CB: Iñigo Martínez | LB: Alejandro Balde
          CM: Gavi | CM: Frenkie de Jong | CM: Pedri
          RW: Lamine Yamal | CF: Robert Lewandowski | LW: Raphinha

          Borussia Dortmund

          GK: Gregor Kobel
          CB: Waldemar Anton | CB: Emre Can | CB: Nico Schlotterbeck
          RWB: Yan Couto | CM: Salih Özcan | CM: Carney Chukwuemeka | LWB: Julian Ryerson
          RW: Karim Adeyemi | CF: Maximilian Beier | LW: Julian Brandt

          Stats:

          0 - Barcelona are unbeaten across five previous Champions League matches against Borussia Dortmund.

          6 - Hansi Flick has won all of his six previous games as manager against Borussia Dortmund.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Is Barcelona-Real Madrid the Champions League final we want
          We are two knockout rounds away from a first-ever Clásico UEFA Champions League/European Cup final across the 70 years since this mighty competition was born.

          Barcelona frustrated as draw with Betis keeps title race alive
          Barcelona spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings when they were held at home 1-1 by Real Betis on Saturday, with visiting defender Natan cancelling out Gavi's early opener.

          PSG vs Aston Villa

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

          Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

          Referee: Maurizio Mariani

          VAR: Marco Di Bello

          Team News:

          PSG

          Marquinhos, D, suspended, OUT
          Lee Kang-in, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid April

          Aston Villa

          Leon Bailey, F, knock, DOUBT
          Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT

          Expected Lineup:

          PSG:

          GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
          RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Lucas Beraldo | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes
          CM: Vitinha | CM: João Neves | CM: Fabián Ruiz
          RW: Désiré Doué | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

          Aston Villa

          GK: Emiliano Martínez
          RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Lucas Digne
          CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara
          RAM: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LAM: Marcus Rashford
          CF: Ollie Watkins

          Stats:

          0 - Aston Villa have never won an away game against French opposition in European competition, in five attempts.

          2 - Unai Emery has won just two of his 10 previous matches as a manager against a team managed by Luis Enrique.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
          Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten as they won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title in style on home turf after Saturday's 1-0 win over Angers gave Luis Enrique's side an unassailable lead in the French top-flight.

          Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa there to win against PSG
          Aston Villa will have to suffer in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at newly crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain but the Birmingham side are targeting a win in Wednesday's tie, midfielder Morgan Rogers said.