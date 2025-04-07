Champions League quarterfinals: How to watch, kick-off times, stats

The quarterfinals of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League kickoff this week, with some tantalising clashes in store.
On Tuesday, Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates, while Bayern Munich host Inter Milan.
On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund travel to Barcelona to face Hansi Flick's rampant side, while Aston Villa's dream run in the Champions League this season takes its latest pitstop in Paris, as they face the freshly re-crowned French champions PSG.
Here's everything you need to know.
How to Watch:
All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, on Paramount+ in the United States, on SonyLiv in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Key Details:
Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Irfan Peljto
VAR: Bastian Dankert
Team News:
Arsenal
Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back July
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, expected back late April
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, OUT, expected back next season
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, expected back next season
Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, expected back late July
Raheem Sterling, F, suspended, OUT
Real Madrid
Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, suspended, OUT
Andriy Lunin, G, muscle, OUT, expected back mid-April
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, expected back late July
Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, OUT, expected mid-April
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, expected back early September
Dani Ceballos, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Expected Lineup:
Arsenal
GK: David Raya
RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
CM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice
RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli
Real Madrid
GK: Thibaut Courtois
RB: Lucas Vázquez | CB: Raúl Asencio | CB: Antonio Rüdiger | LB: Fran García
CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Jude Bellingham
RW: Rodrygo | CF: Kylian Mbappé | LW: Vinícius Júnior
Stats:
0 - Real Madrid have never beaten Arsenal before, having faced them only twice so far. The two clubs faced each other in the 2005-06 season, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Bernabeu thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.
11 - Since 2017, Real Madrid have won 11 out of 22 UEFA Champions League games against English opposition.
Latest news and analysis:
Bukayo Saka in no rush to sign new Arsenal deal; reveals Ballon d'Or dream
Bukayo Saka has hinted his long-term future lies at Arsenal by insisting he wants "to win wearing this badge" and also revealed his "dream" to one day win the Ballon d'Or.
Arteta: 'No way' Everton penalty should be given
David Moyes' side put another dent in Arsenal's faltering Premier League title hopes when Iliman Ndiaye converted a second-half spot-kick to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike on Merseyside.
Kylian Mbappe 'can't imagine Real Madrid' without Vinícius Junior
Mbappé's arrival in Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer sparked suggestions that Vinícius could leave the Bernabéu.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan
Key Details:
Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
Referee: Sandro Schärer
VAR: Fedayi San
Team News:
Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala, M, hamstring, OUT, expected back early May
Aleksandar Pavlovic, M, Mononucleosis, OUT, expected back early May
Manuel Neuer, G, calf, OUT, expected back mid-April
Alphonso Davies, D, knee, OUT, expected back December
Dayot Upamecano, D, OUT, expected back late June
Hiroki Ito, D, OUT, expected back late June
Kingsley Coman, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid-April
Inter Milan
Kristjan Asllani, M, OUT, suspended
Denzel Dumfries, D, muscle, OUT, expected back late April
Piotr Zielinski, M, shin, OUT, expected back mid-April
Valentin Carboni, M, knee, OUT, expected back early June
Mehdi Taremi, F, thigh, OUT, expected back mid-April
Expected Lineup:
Bayern Munich
GK: Jonas Urbig
RB: Konrad Laimer | CB: Eric Dier | CB: Kim Min-Jae | LB: Raphaël Guerreiro~
DM: Joshua Kimmich | DM: João Palhinha
RW: Michael Olise | CAM: Thomas Müller | LW: Leroy Sané
CF: Harry Kane
Inter Milan
GK: Yann Sommer
CB: Benjamin Pavard | CB: Stefan de Vrij | CB: Alessandro Bastoni
RWB: Matteo Darmian | CM: Nicolò Barella | CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu | CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan | LWB: Federico Dimarco
CF: Marcus Thuram | CF: Lautaro Martínez
Stats:
8 - Inter have kept a clean sheet in eight of their 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League this season.
22 - Bayern are unbeaten across their last 22 home matches in the Champions League.
Latest news and analysis:
Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich at end of season
Thomas Müller will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 25-year career with the club, after not being offered a new contract.
Musiala joins 'crazy' Bayern Munich injury list for Inter clash
The midfielder limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 54th minute of Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday.
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]
Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona
Referee: Espen Eskas
VAR: Dennis Higler
Team News:
Barcelona
Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, expected back August
Marc Bernal, M, knee, OUT, expected back August
Dani Olmo, M, muscle, OUT, expected back late April
Marc-André ter Stegen G, knee, OUT, expected back late April
Borussia Dortmund
Pascal Groß, M, suspended, OUT
Cole Campbell, F, knock, OUT, expected back mid-April
Marcel Sabitzer, M, knee, OUT, expexted back mid-May
Niklas Süle, D, leg, OUT, expected back mid-April
Ramy Bensebaini, D, thigh, OUT, expected back early May
Expected Lineup:
Barcelona
GK: Wojciech Szczesny
RB: Jules Koundé | CB: Pau Cubarsí | CB: Iñigo Martínez | LB: Alejandro Balde
CM: Gavi | CM: Frenkie de Jong | CM: Pedri
RW: Lamine Yamal | CF: Robert Lewandowski | LW: Raphinha
Borussia Dortmund
GK: Gregor Kobel
CB: Waldemar Anton | CB: Emre Can | CB: Nico Schlotterbeck
RWB: Yan Couto | CM: Salih Özcan | CM: Carney Chukwuemeka | LWB: Julian Ryerson
RW: Karim Adeyemi | CF: Maximilian Beier | LW: Julian Brandt
Stats:
0 - Barcelona are unbeaten across five previous Champions League matches against Borussia Dortmund.
6 - Hansi Flick has won all of his six previous games as manager against Borussia Dortmund.
Latest news and analysis:
Is Barcelona-Real Madrid the Champions League final we want
We are two knockout rounds away from a first-ever Clásico UEFA Champions League/European Cup final across the 70 years since this mighty competition was born.
Barcelona frustrated as draw with Betis keeps title race alive
Barcelona spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings when they were held at home 1-1 by Real Betis on Saturday, with visiting defender Natan cancelling out Gavi's early opener.
PSG vs Aston Villa
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]
Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
Referee: Maurizio Mariani
VAR: Marco Di Bello
Team News:
PSG
Marquinhos, D, suspended, OUT
Lee Kang-in, F, ankle, OUT, expected back mid April
Aston Villa
Leon Bailey, F, knock, DOUBT
Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT
Expected Lineup:
PSG:
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Lucas Beraldo | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes
CM: Vitinha | CM: João Neves | CM: Fabián Ruiz
RW: Désiré Doué | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Aston Villa
GK: Emiliano Martínez
RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Lucas Digne
CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara
RAM: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LAM: Marcus Rashford
CF: Ollie Watkins
Stats:
0 - Aston Villa have never won an away game against French opposition in European competition, in five attempts.
2 - Unai Emery has won just two of his 10 previous matches as a manager against a team managed by Luis Enrique.
Latest news and analysis:
Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten as they won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title in style on home turf after Saturday's 1-0 win over Angers gave Luis Enrique's side an unassailable lead in the French top-flight.
Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa there to win against PSG
Aston Villa will have to suffer in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at newly crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain but the Birmingham side are targeting a win in Wednesday's tie, midfielder Morgan Rogers said.