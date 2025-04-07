Mikel Arteta says he's watched the decision to award Everton a penalty 15 times and still disagrees with the call. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Bukayo Saka has hinted his long-term future lies at Arsenal by insisting he wants "to win wearing this badge" and also revealed his "dream" to one day win the Ballon d'Or.

The England winger has two years left on his current contract -- worth up to £300,000-a-week -- with the Gunners preparing to open talks over an extension.

Speaking on Monday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League quarterfinal, first leg against Real Madrid, Saka said: "For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge.

"I think it is pretty clear -- the fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on on Tuesday [against Everton], I think they love me back so it is a good relationship. I am really happy to be here and I'm just focused on winning.

Bukayo Saka scored on his return from injury in Arsenal's win against Fulham in the Premier League. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I don't think anyone is really in a rush. I have got two years left on my contract so it is pretty relaxed. Everyone knows my thoughts and I've let you guys know as well so I don't think there's any rush really."

Saka, whose sole trophy win remains the 2020 FA Cup, returned from an almost four-month absence following hamstring surgery last week and is set to start against Madrid for the first time, facing off against Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham among others in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.

"If you ask my physios, there was a lot of conversation about this game," Saka said. "I was waiting to be back and not just back, back in good shape. I'm feeling good. That's what I spent a lot of months working massively towards and we're here now so I'm excited."

Saka finished 21st in the voting for last year's Ballon d'Or -- won by Manchester City midfielder Rodri ahead of Vinícius Júnior -- and asked winning the prize was a target of his, the 23-year-old replied: "It's a dream. I think it's a dream for a lot of players. I'm just working hard to do my best for my team, and any individual awards that come of it, I'll accept it."

Manager Mikel Arteta called on his Arsenal players to write their own history as they play only their second Champions League quarterfinal in 15 years.

The Gunners were beaten at the same stage 12 months ago by Bayern Munich and Arteta said: "Building those experiences is something necessary.

"That's why I said that we have to build our own story because as you said, there is a massive gap there for so many years when nothing has happened in this football club in relation to European competitions.

"We need to change that and we need to change that quickly.

"There were moments in the first leg [against Bayern], especially in the first half, where we absolutely had them and we have to utilise those moments before this. And you have to put the game to bed. We didn't and on top of that, we gave them two goals and we made life much more difficult for us on the return leg in Munich."