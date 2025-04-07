Arsenal vs Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal clash

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal's final hope at securing a trophy this season seems to come in the Champions League, although their route there could scarecly be more difficult, beginning this week with a quaterfinal first leg against Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta's side will need to face down the holders -- and 15-time champions -- at home before travelling to the Bernabéu next week for the return leg.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

How to Watch:

All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, on Paramount+ in the United States, on SonyLiv in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. E.T., 12:30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Irfan Peljto

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Team News:

Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back July

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, expected back late April

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, OUT, expected back next season

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, expected back next season

Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, expected back late July

Raheem Sterling, F, suspended, OUT

Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, suspended, OUT

Andriy Lunin, G, muscle, OUT, expected back mid-April

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, expected back late July

Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, OUT, expected mid-April

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, expected back early September

Dani Ceballos, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Expected Lineup:

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois

RB: Lucas Vázquez | CB: Raúl Asencio | CB: Antonio Rüdiger | LB: Fran García

CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Jude Bellingham

RW: Rodrygo | CF: Kylian Mbappé | LW: Vinícius Júnior

Stats:

0 - Real Madrid have never beaten Arsenal before, having faced them only twice so far. The two clubs faced each other in the 2005-06 season, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Bernabéu thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.

11 - Since 2017, Real Madrid have won 11 out of 22 UEFA Champions League games against English opposition.

