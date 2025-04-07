Open Extended Reactions

André Onana has said he will not allow fan pressure to affect his decisions on the pitch after criticism from Manchester United supporters that he holds onto the ball for too long.

The goalkeeper has caused frustration among some United fans who believe he does not release the ball quickly enough when the team has an opportunity to break.

It has sometimes led to groans and shouts aimed at Onana from the stands. Supporter frustration was audible on more than one occasion during the 0-0 draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, the Cameroon international insists he won't be rushed if he doesn't think it's the right decision.

André Onana joined Manchester United in 2023. Photo by Jon Hobley | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"To be honest, it doesn't affect me because the decision I make is to help the team," Onana said. "Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision, when I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time, when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it.

"But sometimes, especially in the second half with an opponent that has a lot of control, they have more possession than us, I have to let my guys breathe.

"They need me to do that. If the team needs to speed up the game, I will do it. I try to make the best decision for the team."

After picking up a point against in the derby, United head to Lyon for their Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim's team need to lift the trophy to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Lyon are fifth in Ligue 1, but will pose a significant threat to United after winning eight of their last 10 games.

"It's a very good team, we know some of them but I don't think we have to focus about them," Onana said. 'It's more about us, what we're going to do, I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are.

"If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, stay compact and together and we follow the game plan we will be winning the game. Of course, It's not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them."