Bayern Munich will be missing several key players in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash at home to Inter Milan, but manager Vincent Kompany has complete faith in those that are available.

Already without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, and forward Kingsley Coman, Kompany lost midfielder Jamal Musiala to a thigh injury in Friday's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

"What can I say, we have entered a difficult situation. But we are in the Champions League and we have to look forward, not backwards," Kompany said in a pre-match news conference on Monday.

"The available players will give their best, those who will go on the field have always trained at the top and will make their contribution.

"I have faith in these players, I don't want to complain and I don't want to change our goal or my strategies. Those who play are 100% and it means that they have my trust."

Kompany was giving little away when asked if Thomas Müller could be given a starting role with Musiala ruled out.

"I don't want to give too much information, we have already played without Jamal in a couple of games," the Belgian coach said.

"We're not at the beginning of the season, but almost at the end, you can look back and see the creative solutions we have adopted to replace him.

"I have to see what we need for tomorrow's game, it's difficult to replace a talent like Musiala, but we also want other players in the squad to show their qualities."

Fan favourite Müller announced on Saturday that he will leave Bayern at the end of this season after the club did not offer the 35-year-old a new contract, but Kompany's focus is on the challenge ahead.

"The most important thing is the preparation for the match against Inter, this decision must be respected," Kompany said.

"The career of a legend like him is so great and you have to show respect, it's a big theme but in the end my role is to prepare us for the next game."

Kompany batted away one final question on whether Müller would feature in the game against Inter.

"No, I would say that's enough. Let's sleep and see who will be in the starting line-up tomorrow," the manager said.

Inter's final push towards the end of the season has also compromised by been injuries, with Hakan Çalhanoglu, Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco doubtful for the Bayern game.

"With regards to Bastoni and Calhanoglu trained with the squad this morning, so they need to be evaluated, while Dimarco worked separately," Inzaghi said.

"Lautaro Martínez was only meant to play the first half at Parma, but played 70 minutes. He is fine and I think he will play tomorrow."

When questioned about his strategy to counter Bayern's renowned intensity, Inzaghi highlighted the importance of teamwork.

"It's a characteristic of Bayern -- every time I've faced them, I've found them to be an intense team," he said.

"It will be a match to approach with energy and determination, all together. Everyone will need to be involved."