LaLiga has appealed the ruling by Spain's sports authority that allowed Barcelona to retain playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor on their squad.

The sports authority ruled in favor of Barcelona last week after the league and the Spanish federation denied the club's request to register the players because they missed the end-of-year deadline to comply with financial rules.

The club were able to add them after the sports authority intervened with a provisional ruling.

There is no timetable for when Monday's appeal will be taken into consideration.

Also on Monday, Barcelona issued a statement saying they have communicated their "surprise and indignation" over "LaLiga's inappropriate behaviour," alleging that LaLiga published confidential information about the sale of VIP seats at Spotify Camp Nou in an April 2 news release.

The league last week questioned the €100 million deal which led to the CSD granting Olmo and Víctor temporary registrations in January, and said they would report the unnamed auditor Barça used to verify the sale of VIP seats at Spotify Camp Nou, which is being redeveloped.

The deal was not recorded in the accounts Barça submitted to LaLiga two weeks ago for the 2024-25 season, which were approved by a different auditor.

"The financial statements show Barcelona did not have on Dec. 31, 2024, nor on Jan. 3, 2025, nor since that date the capacity to register Olmo and Víctor," the league said in a statement last week.

Barcelona on Monday said they were unaware of this statemetn from LaLiga and did not give consent to discuss the material.

"As a result, the Catalan club [has sent] a letter asking the manager, the president, and any member of this organization to refrain from making any comment or assessment on the financial information sent by the Catalan club, in order to discuss confidential material with them," Barcelona said on Monday.

"Barça underlines LaLiga's inappropriate behavior in making public the details of the financial information provided by the Club to the club's board members, as well as in making public the decisions of LaLiga's governing bodies against FC Barcelona, ​​an act that, in the Club's opinion, 'is a flagrant breach of LaLiga's obligations to one of its affiliates, as well as an express breach of Article 5 of the Regulations for the preparation of budgets.'"