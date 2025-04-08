Transfer rumors, news: Man United join Arsenal in Cunha chase

Jan Åge Fjørtoft: "Can United attract the best strikers in the world? No" (2:28)

Manchester United are ready to take on Arsenal in a summer move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, while Luis Henrique is being lined up to replace Kingsley Coman at Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Osimhen eyeing move to PL or Juventus

- Real Betis CEO 'cautiously optimistic' of signing Antony

- Sources: Inter Miami hold De Bruyne discovery rights

- Delap: Man United to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker

Matheus Cunha has been a rare bright spot in a troubled season for Wolves. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

- Matheus Cunha has already suggested he will leave Wolves in the summer to take "the next step" in his career, and Manchester United have joined the list of interested clubs, reports talkSPORT. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in a Wolves side who have spent the majority of the season battling relegation. The Brazil international was linked with a move to Arsenal in January, but instead signed a new deal through to 2029 at Molineux. However, the contract extension served only to preserve his transfer value with a release clause of around £62.5million inserted. Arsenal will be back in for the former Atlético Madrid player, and Man United will be strong competition with both clubs desperate for reinforcements up front.

- Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Leroy Sané regarding a contract renewal are increasingly positive, according to Sky Sports Deutschland, with the 29-year-old wanting to stay despite Arsenal applying extra pressure by declaring an interest. Kingsley Coman is less likely to stay and, in another Sky Sports Deutschland report, the outlet says that the Bavarians see Marseille's Luis Henrique as a possible candidate to replace him.

- Paris Saint-Germain could make a renewed bid to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer, reports L'Équipe. Rashford, who is rediscovering his form on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season, was a target for PSG in May 2022 but that interest ended when Leonardo left the role as sporting director. Now, as the 27-year-old heads to Paris on Wednesday with Villa in the UEFA Champions League, PSG could rekindle their interest. Villa have an option to make the move permanent for £40m, but it will be an expensive package with the player's £350,000-a-week salary.

- Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz are among the options Manchester City are considering as they look to replace outgoing attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, reports The Athletic, although transfers won't be a priority until new director of football Hugo Viana is fully in his role. The Citizens could also use Phil Foden in that position and look to strengthen in another attacking area.

- AC Milan will make big changes if they don't qualify for the UEFA Champions League with Theo Hernández and Fikayo Tomori both likely to depart, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Royal are also expected to leave, while I Rossoneri would be willing to listen to interesting offers for Malick Thiaw, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leão. They currently sit ninth in Serie A.

ESPN's Dale Johnson on the race for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha was something of an enigma when arriving at Wolves two years ago. The Brazil international was signed from Atlético Madrid on loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent after certain clauses were met for a fee which could rise to £35m. It's fair to say Cunha didn't exactly suggest he would be value for money when he was on loan, scoring only two goals and providing zero assists in 17 Premier League appearances. He then started last season slowly, but over the last 16 months has been one of the most productive players in the Premier League, scoring 23 goals and setting up another nine. He's already netted 13 times in this campaign, one more than his tally for 2023-24. So on those numbers alone, it's easy to see why the bigger clubs have begun to sit up and take notice, and why Wolves sealed a contract extension in January. But the release clause of just £62.5m means Wolves merely secured a set fee for the summer. And he's become more clinical, too. The 12 goals in the last campaign came from an xG of 9.55, while this season he has 13 goals from an xG of just 6.74. His minutes per goal is down from 204.4 to 165.0. However, his discipline must be a concern. After escaping with just a two-match ban for snatching the glasses off the face of a member of the Ipswich staff in December, he was then banned for four games after losing his cool when sent off at the end of the FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth last month.

- Barcelona have not give up hope of signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club. Interest from the Premier League, most notably Arsenal, has made a deal more difficult and a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz might be more realistic. (Diario Sport)

- Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants a new centre-back and could look to be reunited with Sporting CP star Gonçalo Inacio. While formal talks have not commenced due to the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils' sporting and financial position, an initial approach will reportedly be made in the coming weeks. (Football Transfers)

- Bayer Leverkusen are seriously considering Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Initial talks have already taken place with the 31-year-old, who is under contract until 2027 and is rated at around €15m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a key option for the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is seen as an excellent fit for Arne Slot's midfield, although the demands of £100m may prove too excessive. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa will offer Boubacar Kamara a contract "worthy of a top five European club" amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (L'Équipe)

- Tottenham have no plans to sign Timo Werner on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig when his loan expires in the summer. Werner, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury for the past few months, has scored only one goal all season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have identified Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis as a possible replacement for Andrea Cambiaso. Davis could be a cut-price option for the Bianconeri if Ipswich get relegated. (Football Transfers)

- Fiorentina are set to trigger the additional year in David de Gea's contract. The former Man United goalkeeper signed for the Serie A club on a free transfer last summer and has made 31 appearances in all competitions. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Jamie Gittens isn't satisfied with his situation at Borussia Dortmund and has made the club aware that he wants to leave in the summer. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey sees a move to Barcelona as his No. 1 priority in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- AC Milan have joined Barcelona in showing an interest in Fiorentina right-back Dodo. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich and Ajax have sent scouts to watch 17-year-old Manchester City attacking midfielder Divine Mukasa, while the Citizens plan to extend his contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool are open to offers for winger Ben Doak as they don't believe the 19-year-old can break into Arne Slot's first team, and they would even be willing to let him join Everton. (Football Insider)

- Augsburg are aware of Stuttgart's interest in Alexis Claude-Maurice but are determined to keep the attacking midfielder and build their team for next season around him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Everton, Roma and West Ham United are all interested in Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil. (TEAMtalk)

- Fulham want to extend Raúl Jiménez's contract until 2027 but five clubs from the Bundesliga, MLS and Brazilian Serie A are showing interest in the striker. (Ekrem Konur)