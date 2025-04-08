Take a look at the impressive numbers Kevin De Bruyne has put up during his 10 seasons at Manchester City. (1:05)

Inter Miami CF hold the discovery rights for Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne, sources told ESPN, setting up a scenario in which the Belgian playmaker could join Lionel Messi in south Florida.

The player recently announced on social media that he will be leaving Man City at the end of the season when his contract with the English club expires. The 33-year-old has been with the four-time defending Premier League champions since 2015.

De Bruyne will be a free agent after the expiration of his contract, and because Inter Miami hold his discovery rights in MLS, they have the first chance to negotiate with him if he chooses to play in North America's top flight.

MLS rules state that clubs can sign up to five players to their discovery list at any given time. By listing a player, that team holds the exclusive right to begin negotiations first without competition from other MLS clubs.

The Belgium international had been linked to 2025 MLS expansion team San Diego FC last summer, but sporting director Tyler Heaps shut down the idea of his arrival there due to financial concerns.

"I've had conversations with him, but I'll tell you what: Those wages won't fit our budget at the moment in terms of what his expectations are," Heaps said at the time.

Kevin de Bruyne won the Premier League title six times during his 10-year run with Man City. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Herons already boast a star-studded roster with Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, but could use the experience of De Bruyne when competing in international tournaments in 2025.

Inter Miami will participate in the 2025 Club World Cup and Leagues Cup this summer as well as the ongoing MLS regular season, which began at the end of February.

When De Bruyne announced his decision to leave City last week, he wrote on social media: "So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here -- and you deserve to hear it from me first.

"Football led me to all of you -- and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people ... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what -- we won everything.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye."

In addition to his six Premier League titles with City, De Bruyne was also part of the teams that won five Carabao Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields and a Champions League during his trophy-rich run at the Etihad Stadium.