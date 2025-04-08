Open Extended Reactions

Jeremy Monga came off the bench in Leicester City's loss to Newcastle United. Getty

Leicester City's Jeremy Monga became the second-youngest Premier League player when he made his senior debut in Monday's 3-0 loss to Newcastle United,

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri remains the youngest Premier League player in history, having debuted in the competition when he was 90 days younger than Monga.

He had to wear a blank shirt on Monday because it is sponsored by an online cryptocurrency gaming platform.

Britain's Gambling Act 2005, which underwent a review in 2020, prohibits players under 18 from wearing kits displaying gambling sponsors.

Monga, an England under-16 international, made his senior debut at 15 years, 271 days old.

Leicester, who suffered an eighth straight loss in the league without scoring a goal, are 19th in the standings, 15 points below the safety zone.