SINGAPORE -- They have been together on numerous training camps and even shared the pitch on the international stage on a number of occasions.

While they have usually been on the same side, Sydney FC captain Rhyan Grant and Lion City Sailors defensive lynchpin Bailey Wright will find themselves on opposing teams on Wednesday -- when their respective teams face off in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Two semifinal at Jalan Besar Stadium.

The prize on offer will be enough to ensure any friendship will be put aside, at least for the next 180 minutes between Wednesday and next week's return encounter.

For all of Sydney's success in the A-League, they have only once before reached the knockout round of any Asian Football Confederation tournament, having to watch on as both Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners won the now-defunct AFC Champions League and AFC Cup respectively.

They now have a chance to move tantalisingly close to continental glory of their own, even if it is in the second-tier ACL Two.

For the Sailors, they have already matched the best performance of any Singaporean club in continental competition.

They have passed numerous stern tests and will feel there have nothing to lose as they plot another giant-killing feat.

"I know 'Bails' [Wright] from the national team. We've played in some games together and have been on many camps," said Grant, in Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"He's a really good guy and I'm glad to see him doing very well [with the Sailors]. I'm not surprised because he's a very good player.

"It will be great to come up against him. It's always nice to play around the world and come across familiar faces but hopefully it won't be too enjoyable for him.

Rhyan Grant and several of his Sydney FC teammates will be familiar with Lion City Sailors defender Bailey Wright from their time together in the Australia national team setup. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As to whether or not they have been in touch since knowing they would be facing off, or if there has been any banter in the lead-up to the clash?

"Not in the last few days," revealed Grant.

"We both knew we're coming up against each other and he knows a few of the other boys in the team so everyone's had a conversation but we've left it pretty quiet in the last few days.

"Maybe after the second leg, we can have a good chat. Hopefully, we'll be the ones that will be celebrating."

With one-club players something of a rarity these days, Grant can claim to be Sydney through and through having notched over 300 appearances since debuting at the end of 2008.

He has four A-League championships to his name dating back to over a decade ago, but the significance of continental glory is not lost on him.

"Obviously I've been at the club for a very long time and we've been pretty successful domestically," the 34-year-old added.

"This is the first time the club has been in this position to win silverware outside of Australia. For me, it would cap off a very good career at Sydney FC.

"It's something I would be massively proud of and, as captain, there's a bit of extra motivation to lead the boys to something special."

Sydney will enter the tie as favourites but coach Ufuk Talay is aware his charges can ill afford to get complacent against a Singapore Premier League outfit who have already shown they can match it with the tournament's best.

"We've very aware of what they [the Sailors] can do," said Talay. They have very talented players in their frontline. They have very talented local players.

"We're very aware of their threats but the main focus for us is that, if we're able to play our best football, it'll give ourselves the best chance of the best outcome.

"We're super excited to be here, super excited to be playing in a semifinal of an ACL tournament."