Victor Osimhen has netted 28 goals in 32 games for Galatasaray this season. Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images

Victor Osimhen is targeting a move to the Premier League or Juventus once his spell at Galatasaray comes to an end, a source has told ESPN.

Osimhen is expected to move in the summer after spending the season on loan in Turkey from Napoli.

A source has told ESPN that there is no option built into the agreement for Galatasaray to make the deal permanent and that Osimhen favours a move to England or Italian giants Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 32 games for Galatasaray this season, is available for €65 million ($71m). He averaged better than a goal every two games during four years at Napoli.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs looking for a striker ahead of next season.

Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen in the past and the Nigerian is on United's transfer shortlist for the summer window.

Sources have told ESPN that Osimhen has been leapfrogged by Ipswich striker Liam Delap on United's list of priorities in part because of his salary.

Osimhen's demands are expected to reach around €11m a year after tax and sources have told ESPN that United are actively trying to bring down their wage bill this summer.

Delap is set to be available for around £40m if Ipswich are relegated to the Championship and the 22-year-old's wage demands would be significantly lower than Osimhen.

A number of strikers could be on the move this summer with Viktor Gyökeres at Sporting CP and Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig also generating plenty of interest.

Arsenal have been linked with both Gyokeres and Sesko while Chelsea have shown interest in Delap.