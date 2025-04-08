Yossi Benayoun played for Liverpool Legends earlier this year. Getty

Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Yossi Benayoun's home in Israel was the subject of a grenade attack.

The 44-year-old confirmed there had been an explosion at his house to Israeli news outlet Ynet.

"We were convinced it was a gas balloon that exploded, there was a strong smell," he told Ynet.

"The police are investigating, it's clear this was a mistake, luckily no one was hurt."

Ynet said witness testimony indicated that a motor cyclist had thrown a grenade at Benayoun's gate and then fled.

Reuters have a request in with the police for a comment.

The former Israel captain spent nine years in the Premier League, with stints at West Ham United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.