Pre-match concerts are coming to the biggest stages in European women's football from next season as part of a Pepsi sponsorship, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA have announced a five-year renewal with PepsiCo that will see kick-off shows at the final of the Women's Champions League through 2030 and at the final of the 2029 European Championship.

American singer Alicia Keys performed at the 2016 men's Champions League final at the San Siro in Milan while Dua Lipa performed at the 2018 final in Kyiv.

"Beyond the finals, Pepsi will bring immersive entertainment to every UEFA Women's Champions League knockout round from the quarterfinal onward," UEFA said in a statement.

Dua Lipa performed at the 2018 men's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The UWCL will follow the same revamped league-style format as the men's competition next season leading to the final at Norway's national stadium in Oslo.

PepsiCo sponsored the Super Bowl half-time show for a decade through the February 2022 game, where Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent performed.

UEFA said the drinks giant is the first top-tier sponsor to renew for the 2025-30 period in a deal which also will promote the Lay's and Gatorade brands. PepsiCo has sponsored the men's Champions League since 2015.

"The agreement will also see PepsiCo sponsor the UEFA European women's under-19 and under-17 championships, and the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, as well as UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong program, which is aimed at encouraging more girls and women to play football," the European football body said.

Until 2018, the Women's Champions League final was in the same city as the men's final as a curtain-raiser event. The women's competition got its own city and stage starting in 2019.