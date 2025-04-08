Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said Lionel Messi's mentality provides the club with a "big advantage" heading into the second leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals series against LAFC on Wednesday at Chase Stadium.

LAFC enters the game with the 1-0 lead after Nathan Ordaz scored the only goal of the first match at BMO Stadium, forcing Miami to find the back of the net at home.

"This type of game is for great players like Messi, it's an extra I think that for any footballer, to be to games where you have the possibility to reach different stages, you know that everyone will be aware of this game, I think that's the most beautiful part of the sport," Mascherano said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's what makes the profession. But, knowing Messi, it's clearly what motivates him. But it is very difficult to be in the head of a number one. I was never number one. In the end we are talking about the greatest in history of this sport, pretending that I can describe how he prepares for this match would be lying to you, because I was never close to the level that he has had.

"I imagine that he will as always be ready, from his leadership on the field, to try to contribute everything he has to help his teammates to do it. So, in that sense, we have a big advantage."

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo tipped his hat to Mess as one of the greatest of all time, but added his team's focus was on more than just stopping one player.

"I mean, if you're talking about the current Messi in his form now or 10 years ago, look, I think it's fair to say truly one of the greatest players to ever play this game," Cherundolo said. "I think stopping him in any team he has played on has never been an individual effort. And to be frank, it's not 100 % possible to stop him all the time.

Lionel Messi will be key for Inter Miami in the second leg of it's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against LAFC. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"So again, he's one of the greatest ever. And that's something we have to deal with. I thought we dealt with it very well in the first leg. Certainly it's not our idea to come out and defend for 90 plus minutes. That's not what we set out to do. But this group understands, when if there is a time to defend, how to do it. I think that's important."

Inter Miami has the opportunity to reach the semifinals of this tournament for the first time in club history after losing to CF Monterrey at this stage of the competition last year.

The team fell to the Liga MX giants by a 5-2 aggregate score, vowing then to come back stronger this time around.

"This stage is already motivating," Mascherano said.

"It is the most beautiful thing about football to be in these types of games, knowing that to pass this series would be a historic step for the club, to reach the semifinals. I think it's more than pressure, it's an illusion."

Inter Miami will be without key player Sergio Busquets due to yellow card accumulation. Midfielder Yannick Bright acknowledged that no one player can replace Busquets, but added that teammates will work together to reduce the impact of his absence on the pitch.

"I know we can't replace him. It's irreplaceable," said Bright. "So I think that more than me, I think it's teamwork. It's going to be from everybody to help each other and make us miss less than what we think is going to be missed.

"But yeah, we're ready. Everybody's up for it. And like I said, it's going to be up to everyone to step up and do their part."