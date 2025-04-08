Craig Burley explains what makes Inter a dangerous Champions League opponent after securing a 2-1 win in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich. (1:30)

Inter Milan's last-gasp 2-1 victory at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarte-final on Tuesday was the result of the Italian team's strong mentality but more work awaits, said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Treble-chasing Inter, who have conceded just three goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, snatched an 88th-minute winner through Davide Frattesi three minutes after Bayern had levelled the game through substitute Thomas Müller.

It was the Bavarians' first home defeat in this competition since April 2021.

"We had great depth in our game and that makes us happy," said Inzaghi. "We know Bayern's numbers. We did something important, but it will not matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans too.

"We know it is only halftime in the tie, the second will be at San Siro. Bayern are a very strong side, but Inter went toe-to-toe with them in determination, courage and aggression," he added.

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez put them in front in the 38th minute after Bayern had hit the post through Harry Kane following a strong start to the game.

But Inter's steely defence kept firm for most of the game, even though Bayern had possession.

"They tried, but they found an Inter that played well," Inzaghi said. "We came out very well, like on the second goal when we played the ball and found a wonderful goal, despite the equaliser conceded shortly before.

"We said we had to take possession away from Bayern. When they have it, it's a problem to take it away from them. We had to come here with personality.

"Bayern did try to press us, but Inter played quality football to come out of it. We also deserve credit for believing in the victory until the final minute, despite conceding a goal a few moments earlier."

The return leg is next week and the winner will face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.