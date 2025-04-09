Transfer rumors, news: Zirkzee to aid Man United's Ndoye move?

Jan Åge Fjørtoft: "Can United attract the best strikers in the world? No" (2:28)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee could help his club land Bologna's Dan Ndoye, while Manchester City are monitoring Tijjani Reijnders ahead of a big summer rebuild. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Tijjani Reijnders could be one of a number of new faces at Man City this summer. Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/Getty Images

- Manchester United are ready to make a €30m move to sign Bologna winger Dan Ndoye, says Gazzetta dello Sport. And the club are hoping that former Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who moved to Old Trafford for €42.5m in the summer, will assist their attempt to land the 24-year-old, who has eight goals and three assists from 26 league games this season. Of course, Zirkzee might not have much of a future at United himself, but the report claims the two are friends and that Ndoye may be swayed by that. Napoli are also watching the Switzerland international, as Antonio Conte looks to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

- Manchester City will make an offer of around €60m to try to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, Calciomercato reports. Even though the 26-year-old signed a contract to stay with the Rossoneri until 2030, the finances involved could interest the Serie A giants, while the player is said be keen on making the move to the Premier League. City's interest in Netherlands international Reijnders comes hot off the back of Pep Guardiola's side being linked with moves for Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz earlier this week. Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki has also been added to the mix and is seen as a cheaper alternative to Wirtz. That is according to Football Transfers, which claims that Guardiola is looking for an attacking midfielder to replace Kevin De Bruyne. The outlet says that Man City aiming to sign as many as five players so, while Wirtz is somebody they admire, spending €150m on one player could prove too much.

- Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has had "offers from all over" following the end of his doping ban. The 32-year-old, who tested positive for DHEA -- a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone -- in 2023, had his ban reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in October and is now free to play again. Sources have told ESPN that he is prioritising a return to one of Europe's major leagues. And he told GQ: "Today, there are offers. Coming from all over. From all over. I want to see what suits me best. Because I am in a crucial period of my life and career. It's a decision I'm going to take the time to consider."

- Bayer Leverkusen will be encouraged by Florian Wirtz's pending return from injury, but Sport Bild suggest that Die Werkself had hoped the attacking midfielder would commit to a new contract while he was unavailable and it is seen as a worrying sign that he hasn't. This comes with his current deal ending in 2026 amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

- Manchester United have been put on alert with senior figures at Everton already accepting that Jarrad Branthwaite will leave in the summer, claims The Sun, even with the centre-back's current deal running until 2027 and including the option for another year. The 22-year-old is valued at over £50m and is also the topic of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at why Man City could make a move for Tijjani Reijnders.

Reijnders arrived at Milan for a fee of €20.5m in the summer of 2023 and though the initial idea may have been to deploy him as a defensive midfielder, he has blossomed as something akin to a traditional box-to-box No. 8. Indeed, he has made a significant attacking impact this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. In addition to his mobility, smart off-the-ball movement and dribbling, Reijnders excels at picking out passes from deep -- often filtering the ball through two defensive lines to find a teammate (1.6 key passes per 90 is high for a No. 8). His goal-scoring antics also suggest that he times his attacking runs to perfection and he is often found slotting the ball into the net from just inside the penalty area with a one-touch finish. Though he is also able to shoot from distance, too. Another interesting aspect of Reijnders' game is his speed, which is unusual for a central midfielder. Not only does he accelerate quickly, his size and easy running style allow him to break free of his markers and evade pressure unlike many others. With licence to move forward this season, his defensive output has dropped, so to get the most out of his attacking potential, he is best suited playing alongside a more defensive-minded central midfielder.

- Despite the upcoming arrival of Estevao from Palmeiras this summer, Chelsea are looking for another winger and have Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Mathys Tel (Bayern, on loan at Tottenham) on their radar. (Irish Sun)

- Man City could make an €80m move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, who has 27 goals and 20 assists from 44 matches this season. (El Nacional)

- Manchester United want at least €15m from clubs interested in signing 33-year-old midfielder Casemiro, who signed from Real Madrid for €70m in 2022. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham could make a triple swoop on Wolves as they look to land midfield pair Joao Gomes and Andre, as well as left-back Rayan Ait Nouri, in the summer. (TBR)

- Atlético Madrid have made an enquiry about signing Espanyol winger Javi Puado, with the 25-year-old's contract coming to an end this summer. Espanyol are trying to renew Puado's contract, while Sevilla are also interested in signing him. (Relevo)

- Atlético are also interested in making Clément Lenglet's loan from Barcelona permanent, but the two clubs are struggling to agree on how much the centre-back's transfer is worth. Los Colchoneros want the 29-year-old for almost nothing, while Barça are demanding €10m. (Sport)

- The impressive performances of Union Berlin centre-back Diogo Leite have resulted in growing interest from other Bundesliga clubs, plus those from Spain and Italy, but Union want to renew the 26-year-old's contract with his deal set to expire in 2026. (Rudy Galetti)

- Juventus are looking at signing Pierre Kalulu from Milan for around €14m, after moving on from previous target David Hancko of Feyenoord. (TuttoJuve)

- Tottenham are plotting a move for Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori. That comes with this being a key position for Spurs after injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin exposed a lack of depth at the heart of Ange Postecoglou's defence this season. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea are looking to offload both Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku in the summer. (The Sun)

- Bayern Munich have moved ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. (TEAMtalk)

- The release clause of Ipswich Town's Liam Delap will fall to £30m if the Tractor Boys are relegated. (The Guardian)

- Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are planning to move for Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa. (Ekrem Konur)

- After a series of mistakes from Mike Maignan, AC Milan have lowered their offer to the goalkeeper for a new contract to a non-negotiable €4.5m-per-season. His current deal expires in 2026. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea are currently showing the strongest interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, although the 19-year-old is also being looked at by Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford were among the clubs who sent scouts to watch Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana in a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old is also being tracked by clubs from Spain, Germany and Italy. (Football Insider)