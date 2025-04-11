        <
          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool predicted XIs

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Manchester City v Crystal Palace
          Etihad Stadium
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LW Jérémy Doku | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho
          ST Omar Marmoush

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Joel Ward | CB Jefferson Lerma
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Apr. 16
          Maxence Lacroix, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Eddie Nketiah, F, suspension, due back Apr. 16
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT

          Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
          American Express Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Jan Paul van Hecke, D, suspension, due back Apr. 19
          Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Facundo Buonanotte | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Stephy Mavididi
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

          Nottingham Forest v Everton
          The City Ground
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
          LM Álex Moreno | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Ryan Yates | RM Neco Williams
          FWL Callum Hudson-Odoi | ST Morgan Gibbs-White | FWR Joao Pedro

          Player availability updates:

          Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Anthony Elanga, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Vitaliy Mykolenko, D, thigh, DOUBT

          Southampton v Aston Villa
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          LB Ryan Manning | CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters
          DM Lesley Ugochukwu | DM Joe Aribo
          LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
          ST Cameron Archer

          Player availability updates:

          Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19
          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
          Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Axel Disasi | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Andres Garcia
          DM Amadou Onana | DM Youri Tielemans
          LW Morgan Rogers | AM Marco Asensio | RW Donyell Malen
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Arsenal v Brentford
          Emirates Stadium
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White
          CM Jorginho | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Player availability updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16
          Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Declan Rice, M, foot, DOUBT
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT

          Chelsea v Ipswich Town
          Stamford Bridge
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Player availability updates:

          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Liverpool v West Ham United
          Anfield
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Cody Gakpo

          Player availability updates:

          Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
          Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
          LW Carlos Soler | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Mohammed Kudus
          ST Jarrod Bowen

          Player availability updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
          Molineux Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro
          CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert

          Player availability updates:

          Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
          Destiny Udogie, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

          Newcastle United v Manchester United
          St. James' Park
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
          Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Joe Willock, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
          LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
          ST Joshua Zirkzee

          Player availability updates:

          Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13
          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13
          Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

          AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
          Vitality Stadium
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Dango Ouattara | AM Alex Scott | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
          ST Rodrigo Muniz

          Player availability updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT