Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Etihad Stadium
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan
LW Jérémy Doku | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho
ST Omar Marmoush
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Joel Ward | CB Jefferson Lerma
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Apr. 16
Maxence Lacroix, D, concussion, DOUBT
Eddie Nketiah, F, suspension, due back Apr. 16
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
American Express Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Jan Paul van Hecke, D, suspension, due back Apr. 19
Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Facundo Buonanotte | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Stephy Mavididi
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Nottingham Forest v Everton
The City Ground
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
LM Álex Moreno | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Ryan Yates | RM Neco Williams
FWL Callum Hudson-Odoi | ST Morgan Gibbs-White | FWR Joao Pedro
Player availability updates:
Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Anthony Elanga, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Vitaliy Mykolenko, D, thigh, DOUBT
Southampton v Aston Villa
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
LB Ryan Manning | CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters
DM Lesley Ugochukwu | DM Joe Aribo
LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
ST Cameron Archer
Player availability updates:
Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT
Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Axel Disasi | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Andres Garcia
DM Amadou Onana | DM Youri Tielemans
LW Morgan Rogers | AM Marco Asensio | RW Donyell Malen
ST Ollie Watkins
Player availability updates:
Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Arsenal v Brentford
Emirates Stadium
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White
CM Jorginho | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Player availability updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16
Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Declan Rice, M, foot, DOUBT
Bukayo Saka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Stamford Bridge
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Player availability updates:
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Liverpool v West Ham United
Anfield
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Cody Gakpo
Player availability updates:
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
LW Carlos Soler | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Mohammed Kudus
ST Jarrod Bowen
Player availability updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Molineux Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro
CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert
Player availability updates:
Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Destiny Udogie, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Newcastle United v Manchester United
St. James' Park
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Joe Willock, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen
ST Joshua Zirkzee
Player availability updates:
Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13
Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Vitality Stadium
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
LW Dango Ouattara | AM Alex Scott | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
ST Rodrigo Muniz
Player availability updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT