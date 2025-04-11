After Andre Onana made two errors in Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Lyon in the Europa League, Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot try to make sense of what's gone wrong for the keeper. (2:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Etihad Stadium

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Jérémy Doku | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho

ST Omar Marmoush

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Joel Ward | CB Jefferson Lerma

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Apr. 16

Maxence Lacroix, D, concussion, DOUBT

Eddie Nketiah, F, suspension, due back Apr. 16

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Chris Richards, D, calf, DOUBT

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

American Express Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Jan Paul van Hecke, D, suspension, due back Apr. 19

Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Facundo Buonanotte | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Stephy Mavididi

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Nottingham Forest v Everton

The City Ground

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato

LM Álex Moreno | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Ryan Yates | RM Neco Williams

FWL Callum Hudson-Odoi | ST Morgan Gibbs-White | FWR Joao Pedro

Player availability updates:

Ola Aina, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Anthony Elanga, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Chris Wood, F, hip, DOUBT

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Carlos Alcaraz

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Vitaliy Mykolenko, D, thigh, DOUBT

Southampton v Aston Villa

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

LB Ryan Manning | CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | RB Kyle Walker-Peters

DM Lesley Ugochukwu | DM Joe Aribo

LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling

ST Cameron Archer

Player availability updates:

Flynn Downes, M, suspension, due back Apr. 19

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT

Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT

Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Axel Disasi | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Andres Garcia

DM Amadou Onana | DM Youri Tielemans

LW Morgan Rogers | AM Marco Asensio | RW Donyell Malen

ST Ollie Watkins

Player availability updates:

Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Arsenal v Brentford

Emirates Stadium

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White

CM Jorginho | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Player availability updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Declan Rice, M, foot, DOUBT

Bukayo Saka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT

Chelsea v Ipswich Town

Stamford Bridge

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Player availability updates:

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Julio Enciso | AM Nathan Broadhead | RW Ben Johnson

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Liverpool v West Ham United

Anfield

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Cody Gakpo

Player availability updates:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27

Alisson Becker, G, concussion, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, DOUBT

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse

LW Carlos Soler | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Mohammed Kudus

ST Jarrod Bowen

Player availability updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Molineux Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro

CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert

Player availability updates:

Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Destiny Udogie, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Newcastle United v Manchester United

St. James' Park

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT

Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Joe Willock, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Apr. 16

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Christian Eriksen

ST Joshua Zirkzee

Player availability updates:

Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 13

Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Vitality Stadium

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Alex Scott | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon

ST Rodrigo Muniz

Player availability updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT