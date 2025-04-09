How to watch Der Klassiker: Bayern vs. Dortmund on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

One of the biggest rivalries in soccer takes center stage on Saturday when Bundesliga foes Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund renew their long-standing feud known simply as Der Klassiker ("The Classic" in German).

Bayern, led by forward Harry Kane, will host Serhou Guirassy and Dortmund live on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in November 2024. Kane, who leads Bundesliga with 23 goals this season, left in the 33rd minute with a right hamstring strain.

Though Kane will be on the field Saturday, the first-place Bavarians could be without midfielder Jamal Musiala, who missed the first leg of Bayern's Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan on Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Bayern lost 2-1.

Historically, the Bavarians have handed Dortmund more losses than any other club. Bayern lead the all-time series 69-32-35.

Here are key facts about Der Klassiker:

How can fans watch?

The match begins at 12:25 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

Coverage begins with an ESPN FC pregame special at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (noon on ESPN)

Fans can catch all the action in the Bundesliga streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.