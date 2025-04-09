James Olley debates where Harry Kane could end up if he leaves Bayern Munich. (2:41)

Why a move to Liverpool suits Kane if he returns to the Premier League (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is edging closer to signing a new deal at Anfield, a source confirmed.

Salah, alongside teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the season. While a source has told ESPN Real Madrid are "very optimistic" of landing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, there has been optimism on Merseyside that Van Dijk and Salah will extend their stays at Anfield.

Van Dijk confirmed Sunday that "progress" has been made in his own negotiations, and a source told ESPN that Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that Salah will also sign a new deal.

Salah has won eight major trophies during his eight years at Liverpool, playing a key part in the team's Champions League triumph under Jürgen Klopp in 2018-19 and their runaway Premier League success in 2019-20.

Mohamed Salah is third on Liverpool's all-time top goal scorers list. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As well as being level with Sergio Agüero in fifth place on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list, the Egypt international has also won a host of individual honors, including three Golden Boots (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22) and two African Footballer of the Year awards (2017, 2018).

He is currently enjoying a fine individual season, registering 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions this term to help Liverpool build up an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah's 44 goal contributions in the Premier League this season are tied for the most in a 38-game campaign. He is four away from surpassing the Premier League record of 47, which is jointly held by Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994-5) and Andrew Cole (Newcastle United, 1993-94).

Salah, 32, is understood to be very happy on Merseyside and has repeatedly voiced his love for the club.

Speaking back in December, Salah said: "You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. ... I love the fans. The fans love me."

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.