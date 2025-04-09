Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Crew are finalizing a deal to acquire star midfielder Dániel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

The deal will see the Crew trade cash to the Union for the Hungary international, who has two goals and two assists in six matches this season.

News of the potential trade was first reported by GiveMeSport.

Gazdag, 29, has scored 59 goals to go along with 20 assists during his 125 career matches (115 starts) with Philadelphia since joining the club from Hungary's Honved.

Daniel Gazdag has been a key performer for the Philadelphia Union since joining the club in 2021. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He has been Philadelphia's top scorer in each of his three full seasons at the club and made the MLS Best XI in 2022.

Gazdag, who is one of three Designated Players on the Union roster, is playing on the last guaranteed year of his contract. Philadelphia holds a team option for 2026.

Columbus sits at the top of the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of Philadelphia after seven games of the 2025 season.

