LYON, France -- Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United are finding it easier to play in the Europa League than the Premier League because the slower pace of games is giving his players more time to think.

United have won five and drawn one of their six Europa League games since Amorim took charge in November.

It's in stark contrast to their Premier League form under the Portuguese coach, who has a record of six wins from 20 matches in England's top-flight.

Amorim believes the difference is down to the "pace and physicality" of the Premier League.

And ahead of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Lyon on Thursday, he suggested that his team is better suited to continental football.

"I think it's nothing tactical," said Amorim.

"I truly believe it's the pace of the game, the physicality of the game. We have the best league in the world, sometimes the games you don't see a lot of intensity but I can guarantee you compared to games in the Europa League -- and I have the data to think about it -- it's completely different.

Ruben Amorim has enjoyed more success in the Europa League than Premier League with Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"And if you have one more second to think with the ball, it's a different game. Until now I felt a difference when we play Europa League and when we play any Premier League game, so that small space of time can give us an advantage to play better."

The goalless draw with Manchester City on Sunday left United languishing in 13th in the table with seven games remaining.

It's been a disastrous campaign at Old Trafford, but the Europa League offers hope that it could still end with silverware and a place in next season's Champions League.

"It's really important in all aspects, the first one is to win a title, a European title," said Amorim.

"Winning something like that is massive for us, for our confidence, then the future for next season.

"Playing Champions League in our club is completely different. The budget for the summer; everything is connected with this competition."

Amorim has been boosted by the return of Kobbie Mainoo, who has made the trip to France after more than two months out injured.

Luke Shaw, who returned to the squad against City, has also travelled but Matthijs de Ligt is still absent.

"Mattha has a problem in his foot, we are trying to assess," said Amorim. "We still don't have the data that he can return."