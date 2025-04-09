Craig Burley and Ale Moreno sing the praises of Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's teenage star shone again in a 4-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. (2:17)

Raphinha apologized to Pau Cubarsí for stealing his goal after opening the scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 Champions League quarterfinal rout against Borussia Dortmund at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski also scored twice and Lamine Yamal added the fourth to leave Barça in a commanding position going into next week's second leg in Germany.

Raphinha netted the first goal of the game, sliding in to push Cubarsí's shot, which was almost over the line anyway, into the back of the net in the 25th minute.

But the Brazilian faced a nervous wait as VAR reviewed whether he was onside when defender Cubarsí prodded the ball toward the goal after latching on to Iñigo Martínez's knockdown.

"I was worried on the first goal if I was offside, it's good that it was given," Raphinha told reporters. "I apologized to Cubarsí. He told me no worries, he'd count it as an assist. I thought the ball was going wide; it was an instinctive decision."

It was Raphinha's 12th goal in the Champions League this season -- more than any other player in the competition -- and he also set up goals for Lewandowski and Yamal to push his assist tally to seven.

In total, he has 19 goal contributions in the tournament for Barça this season, matching Lionel Messi's best return for the club in a single European campaign.

"I love playing with top-level players," Raphinha added of his incredible form. "We know each other really well on the pitch and that is important. We're achieving spectacular numbers and we hope we keep going like this."

It was the 21st time in 48 matches this season that Barça have scored four goals or more. Lewandowski now has 40 goals in all competitions this term -- and 99 for Barça -- while Yamal has netted 14.

The win over Dortmund leaves Barça on the verge of a first semifinal since 2019, against either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan, although coach Hansi Flick warned against thinking the tie is already over ahead of the return game next Tuesday.

"It's still not won," Flick said in a news conference. "You never know what can happen in football. It can be a crazy sport.

Barcelona players celebrate after scoring a goal in a Champions League win over Dortmund. Getty Images

"We have to play like we played today, do what we know. But first we turn our attention to Leganés on Saturday. Then we will speak about Dortmund.

"We also have a good position in LaLiga [four points clear with eight games to go] and we want to defend it. So we want to beat Leganés. That's the focus now."

Dortmund had chances to make the game closer going into the second leg. Serhou Guirassy missed a hat trick of chances before halftime and Wojciech Szczęsny was forced into a couple of late saves.

Coach Niko Kovač had no complaints about the scoreline, though, and acknowledged his side's European campaign is probably over.

"We were deserved losers today," he said in a news conference. "At this level we made too many errors which Barça took advantage of with their quality. What annoys me is we invited them to counterattack by losing the ball. It's going to be really difficult in the second leg, as you know.

"I am always optimistic but I am also realistic. It's a heavy loss. Our chances of getting through are small. We will analyze what happened, try and play a good game against Bayern Munich [in the Bundesliga] this weekend and then focus on the second leg.

"We know it will be really difficult, but we have to maintain a glimmer of hope. Without that glimmer, it would be impossible."