Barcelona fear Saudi Pro League interest in Liverpool's Luis Díaz, while Napoli want to sign Alejandro Garnacho and Georgiy Sudakov. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Salah edging closer to new Liverpool deal

- Huijsen refuses to rule out Real Madrid transfer

- Matić jabs at Onana: Among Utd's worst-ever GKs

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool winger Luis Díaz is among the players Barcelona want most, but they fear that a large financial offer from the Saudi Pro League could prevent them from signing the 28-year-old, says Diario Sport. The Blaugrana tried to sign the Colombia international last summer and have been in contact with his entourage in recent months.

- Napoli want to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer, reports Calciomercato, with the Serie A club already having tried to bring in the 20-year-old when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left to join Paris Saint-Germain in January. Napoli are also tracking Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov as they look for a midfielder who can play as a No. 8 but who also has the characteristics of a No. 10.

- AS Roma and Napoli have both shown an interest in Bologna center-back Jhon Lucumí, reports Rudy Galetti, adding that Internazionale and other clubs have inquired about the 26-year-old. The Colombia international's contract with I Rossoblu runs until 2026.

- Borussia Monchengladbach are closely watching Union Berlin striker Benedict Hollerbach, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. There are no advanced talks yet, but Gladbach could make a move if they have attacking departures.

- Real Salt Lake are in advanced negotiations to sign Boavista forward Róbert Bozeník, reports GiveMeSport, adding that talks are ongoing with some details still needing to be sorted. The 25-year-old would be a Designated Player if he does join, while the MLS club is working on another forward or two if this deal falls through.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal will offer Ethan Nwaneri a bumper new contract to reward his progress this season. The England under-21 international, 18, has a deal which runs until the end of next season with formal discussions to take place in the next few weeks. (BBC)

- Santos CEO Pedro Martins is "optimistic" that Neymar will stay beyond June 30. The forward returned to his boyhood club in January, signing a contract until the summer, after terminating his deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal by mutual consent. (Globo)

- Juventus will want €40 million if they are to let Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz depart, with the 26-year-old also earning interest from the Premier League. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester City are keeping tabs on a possible deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who City are eyeing as a possible replacement for the departing Kevin De Bruyne. (UOL)

- Arsenal and Liverpool will look at other striker options following their cooled interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Magpies have made it clear that the Sweden international will not be available in the upcoming transfer window. (i Paper)

- Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle United, but they are facing competition from LaLiga sides Barcelona and Atlético Madrid to sign the Greece international. (Record)