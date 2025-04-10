Transfer rumors, news: Barça, Saudi clubs eye move for Díaz

Craig Burley and Ale Moreno sing the praises of Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's teenage star shone again in a 4-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. (2:17)

Craig & Ale agree: Lamine Yamal is the best in the world right now (2:17)

Barcelona fear Saudi Pro League interest in Liverpool's Luis Díaz, while Napoli want to sign Alejandro Garnacho and Georgiy Sudakov. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Liverpool winger Luis Díaz is among the players Barcelona want most, but they fear that a large financial offer from the Saudi Pro League could prevent them from signing the 28-year-old, says Diario Sport. The Blaugrana tried to sign the Colombian last summer and have been in contact with his entourage in recent months.

- Napoli want to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer, reports Calciomercato, with the Serie A club already having tried to bring in the 20-year-old when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left to join Paris Saint-Germain in January. They are also tracking Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov as they look for a midfielder who can play as a No. 8 but has the characteristics of a No. 10.

- AS Roma and Napoli have both shown an interest in Bologna center-back Jhon Lucumí, reports Rudy Galetti, who adds that Internazionale and other clubs have inquired about the 26-year-old. The Colombia international's current contract with I Rossoblu is set to run until 2026.

- Borussia Monchengladbach are closely watching Union Berlin striker Benedict Hollerbach, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. There are no advanced talks yet, but Gladbach could make a move if they have attacking departures.

- Real Salt Lake are in advanced negotiations to sign Boavista forward Róbert Bozeník, reports GiveMeSport, which adds that talks are ongoing with some details still needing to be sorted. The 25-year-old would be a Designated Player if he does join, while the MLS club is working on another forward or two if he doesn't.

play 2:28 Jan Åge Fjørtoft: "Can United attract the best strikers in the world? No" Jan Åge Fjørtoft joins "ESPN FC" and questions how Liam Delap could fit into a struggling Manchester United side.

- Juventus will want €40 million if they were to let Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz depart, with the 26-year-old also earning interest from the Premier League. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester City are keeping tabs on a possible deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who the Citizens are eyeing as a possible replacement for the departing Kevin De Bruyne. (UOL)

- Arsenal and Liverpool will look at other striker options following their cooled interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who the Magpies have stated that they wouldn't let the Sweden international depart in the upcoming transfer window. (i Paper)

- Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle United, but is also facing competition from LaLiga sides Barcelona and Atlético Madrid to sign the Greece international. (Record)