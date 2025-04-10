Transfer rumors, news: Cristiano Ronaldo to get two-year Al Nassr deal

Open Extended Reactions

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have offered 40-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo a new two-year contract, but Barcelona fear Saudi interest in Liverpool's Luis Díaz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Saudi side Al Nassr have offered 40-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo a new two-year contract,40, a new two-year contract, according to Sportitalia. Ronaldo's current terms expire in June 2025 and he will be a free agent in the summer if he doesn't put pen to paper. The Portugal international is still scoring, as he has 30 goals in 34 appearances this season, and is ready to continue his career. In August, Ronaldo insisted he would stay with Al Nassr until the end of his career and admitted that could be "soon, or in two or three years."

- Liverpool winger Luis Díaz is among the players Barcelona want to sign the most, but they fear that a large financial offer from the Saudi Pro League could prevent them from landing the 28-year-old, says Diario Sport. The Blaugrana tried to sign the Colombia international last summer and have been in contact with his entourage in recent months.

- Napoli want to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer, reports Calciomercato, with the Serie A club already having tried to bring in the 20-year-old when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left to join Paris Saint-Germain in January. Napoli are also tracking Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov as they look for a midfielder who can play as a No. 8 but who also has the characteristics of a No. 10.

- Chelsea are best placed to land Ipswich striker Liam Delap this summer, says The Athletic. Delap, 22, has 12 goals in the league this season and is well known by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and the club's co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields, who signed him for Manchester City. He will be available for £30m if Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League, but other clubs in England, including Man United, are also interested.

- Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis is being linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United, according to Record. The Greece international has 24 goals and 10 assists from 46 games this season, and his contract contains a reported release clause of €100m. However, Benfica usually let their players leave for slightly less but are also aware of interest from LaLiga sides Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

- Liverpool are the main club interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella, 28, but any deal would cost over €100m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester City are looking to sign a new full-back in the summer and have been heavily linked with Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, but they've now added Tottenham's Destiny Udogie to their shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Feyenoord striker Igor Paixao, who has 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 league games, this summer. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal will offer Ethan Nwaneri a bumper new contract to reward his progress this season. The England under-21 international, 18, has a deal which runs until the end of next season with formal discussions to take place in the next few weeks. (BBC)

- Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and Crystal Palace. (Caught Offside)

- Santos CEO Pedro Martins is "optimistic" that Neymar will stay beyond June 30. The forward returned to his boyhood club in January, signing a contract until the summer, after terminating his deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal by mutual consent. (Globo)

- Juventus will want €40m if they are to let Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz depart, with the 26-year-old also earning interest from the Premier League. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester City are keeping tabs on a possible deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who City are eyeing as a possible replacement for the departing Kevin De Bruyne. (UOL)

- Arsenal and Liverpool will look at other striker options following their cooled interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Magpies have made it clear that the Sweden international will not be available in the upcoming transfer window. (i Paper)

- Borussia Monchengladbach are closely watching Union Berlin striker Benedict Hollerbach. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Real Salt Lake are in advanced negotiations to sign Boavista forward Róbert Bozeník. The 25-year-old would be a Designated Player if he does join, while the MLS club is working on another forward or two if this deal falls through. (GiveMeSport)

- AS Roma and Napoli have both shown an interest in Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí, while Internazionale have also inquired about signing the 26-year-old Colombia international, whose contract runs until 2026. (Rudy Galetti)