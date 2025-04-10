UCL stats: Raphinha ties Messi, Real Madrid's streak snapped by Rice's first free-kick goal

Open Extended Reactions

The four matches in the first legs of this season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals ties have all been action-packed goal fests so far.

The most impactful game was Arsenal hammering three past Real Madrid, courtesy of Declan Rice's stunning free-kick brace. Barcelona were imperious and Paris Saint-Germain were confident in their wins, which put one foot in the door of the semifinals. Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan is more evenly poised than the rest but there is also enough chance of teams turning the tide next. What are Champions Leagues second legs, if not the possibility of incredible comebacks?

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

1

Declan Rice scores his first career direct free kick goal... and what a first it was. He is the first player to score two direct free kick goals in a UEFA Champions League KO Stage match.

3

Rice is only the third player in the last 15 UCL seasons with multiple direct free-kick goals in a game and the fifth player to score 2 direct free kick goals in the same Champions League match. The others are Rivaldo (BAR) in 2000 vs AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo (RMA) in 2009 vs Zurich, Neymar (PSG) in 2018 vs Red Star, and Hakim Ziyech (GAL) in 2023 vs Man United

8

Real Madrid's 8-game unbeaten run in first legs of UCL KO Stage ties was snapped. It had been tied for the longest such streak in the UCL KO Stage.

1

This is also the first time Real Madrid has been shut out in back-to-back UCL matches since the 2008-09 Round of 16 vs Liverpool.

9

This was Real Madrid's 9th straight game conceding a goal in all competitions, tying its longest such streak since March 2019 (also 9 matches with at least 1 GA).

4

Lautaro Martinez tied Ademola Lookman for longest active scoring streak in UCL. In fact, in the last 15 UCL seasons, only two times has a player scored in 4 straight games. Both times it was Lautaro Martinez (also in 2019).

5

Martinez scored his fifth career UCL KO Stage goal, only Diego Milito (7) has more for Inter Milan.

7

Martinez has scored 7 goals this season, most by an Inter player since Samuel Eto'o in 2010-11 (8) and tied third for most in UCL history for Inter (2002-03 Hernán Crespo 9).

57

Thomas Müller scored his 57th career UCL goal, breaking a tie with Ruud van Nistelrooy for 6th most all-time. He also has the all-time most UCL KO stage goals for Bayern at 28.

Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

19

Raphinha has a UCL-leading 19 UCL goal contributions this season. With this, he

ties Lionel Messi for the most UCL goal contributions in a season by a Barcelona player.

breaks a tie with Roberto Firmino (18 in 2017-18) for the most in a season by a Brazilian international.

is two goal contributions away from tying Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record (21) set in 2013-14 for most in a UCL season

12

Raphinha's 12 goals this season also extends his record for most by a Brazilian international in a UCL season.

4

He is the fourth player in the last 15 seasons to record 3+ goal contributions in back-to-back UEFA Champions League KO Stage games (after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016-17, Robert Lewandowski in 2019-20, and Karim Benzema in 2021-22).

10+

Raphinha (12) and Robert Lewandowski (11) are the first pair of teammates to score 10+ goals in a UCL season since Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané all scored 10 goals in 2017-18 for Liverpool. The last pair of Barcelona teammates to score in double figures you wonder? Lionel Messi and Neymar back in 2014-15 (10 each).

17-270

Lamine Yamal is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score multiple KO Stage goals before turning 18. He is also the youngest player to score in back-to-back UEFA Champions League games at 17 years and 270 days.

The only player to score more UCL KO Stage goals as a teenager than Yamal is a certain Kylian Mbappe at 6.

34

Robert Lewandowski ties Karim Benzema for the third-most UCL KO Stage goals. The top two, if you must ask: Ronaldo 67 and Messi 49.

23

Barcelona extends their unbeaten start to 2025 to 23 games in all competitions. This is their longest unbeaten start to a calendar year in club history. It is also thr longest unbeaten streak since 2019 (also 23).

5, 9

Emiliano Martinez had 5 saves in first half, tied for his most this season in all competitions (5 saves vs Club Brugge in UCL). His 9 saves through the match are tied for his most in all competitions for Aston Villa (9 vs Brighton in 2021)

19, 310

At 19 years, 310 days, Désiré Doué is the second youngest Frenchman to score in the UCL quarterfinals or later after Kylian Mbappé (scored 4 goals in 3 games as an 18-year-old in 2016-17).

2

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has as many UCL KO stage goals (2) with PSG as Neymar, but in far fewer games (Neymar 13, Kvaratskhelia 5)

3

One small hope for Aston Villa in the second leg...PSG has failed to advance in the UCL KO Stage three times after winning the first leg in their tie by more than 2 goals - more than any other team in UCL history.

Indeed, two of the three times PSG failed to advance after winning the first leg by more than 2 goals were against English teams.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.