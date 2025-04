Women's Euro 2025 bracket and fixtures schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all the fixtures and venues for Women's Euro 2025, and the knockout bracket.

What is the Women's Euro 2025 format?

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations.

The group winners and runners-up advance to the knockout rounds.

It's then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There are quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

The tournament is being played in Switzerland.

The trophy for the UEFA Women's European Championship. Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Fixtures, results and bracket

Kickoff times in local time (CET):

18.00 CET = midday ET / 5 p.m. UK

21.00 CET = 3 p.m. ET / 8 pm. UK

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday, July 2

Group A: Iceland vs. Finland (6 p.m., Thun)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (9 p.m., Basel)

Thursday, July 3

Group B: Belgium vs. Italy (6 p.m., Sion)

Group B: Spain vs. Portugal (9 p.m., Bern)

Friday, July 4

Group C: Denmark vs. Sweden (6 p.m., Geneva)

Group C: Germany vs. Poland (9 p.m., St. Gallen)

Saturday, July 5

Group D: Wales vs. Netherlands (6 p.m., Lucerne)

Group D: France vs. England (9 p.m., Zurich)

Sunday, July 6

Group A: Norway vs. Finland (6 p.m., Sion)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Iceland (9 p.m., Bern)

Monday, July 7

Group B: Spain vs. Belgium (6 p.m., Thun)

Group B: Portugal vs. Italy (9 p.m., Geneva)

Tuesday, July 8

Group C: Germany vs. Denmark (6 p.m., Basel)

Group C: Poland vs. Sweden (9 p.m., Lucerne)

Wednesday, July 9

Group D: England vs. Netherlands (6 p.m., Zurich)

Group D: France vs. Wales (9 p.m., St. Gallen)

Thursday, July 10

Group A: Finland vs. Switzerland (9 p.m., Geneva)

Group A: Norway vs. Iceland (9 p.m., Thun)

Friday, July 11

Group B: Italy vs. Spain (9 p.m., Bern)

Group B: Portugal vs. Belgium (9 p.m., Sion)

Saturday, July 12

Group C: Sweden vs. Germany (9 p.m., Zurich)

Group C: Poland vs. Denmark (9 p.m., Lucerne)

Sunday, July 13

Group D: Netherlands vs. France (9 p.m., Basel)

Group D: England vs. Wales (9 p.m., St. Gallen)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, July 16

QF1 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (9 p.m., Geneva)

Thursday, July 17

QF2 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (9 p.m., Zurich)

Friday, July 18

QF3 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (9 p.m., Bern)

Saturday, July 19

QF4 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (9 p.m., Basel)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 22

SF1 - Winners of QF3 vs. Winners of QF1 (9 p.m., Geneva)

Wednesday, July 23

SF2 - Winners of QF4 vs. Winners of QF2 (9 p.m., Zurich)

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 27

Winners of SF1 vs. Winners of SF2 (6 p.m., Basel)