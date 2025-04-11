When can Wrexham be promoted from League One?

Gab Marcotti expresses his concerns over what Wrexham's ceiling is, as the club seeks new investors. (1:12)

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would scarcely believe they would be in this position after almost five years in charge.

After already securing back-to-back promotions, Wrexham have been enjoying another stellar season, sitting in second place in League One as they bid for promotion to the Championship.

If they can hold onto second place, they will earn automatic promotion. But should they fail, they will still likely earn a spot in the League One playoffs.

Here's how it can happen.

How does the table look?

Wrexham have already enjoyed back-to-back promotions in the past two seasons. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Aside from champions-elect Birmingham City, who are already promoted, all the teams are the top end of the table have played 41 games, meaning they each have five remaining.

League One table P GD Pts 1 - Birmingham 40 44 95 2 - Wrexham 41 27 81 3 - Wycombe 41 29 78 4 - Stockport 41 24 74 5 - Charlton 41 19 73 6 - Reading 41 8 68

Wrexham are on 81 points, with a comfortable run of upcoming games that includes 18th-place Wigan on Saturday and 20th-place Bristol Rovers on April 18.

Their biggest rivals for second are Wycome Wanderers, who are just three points behind.

Stockport County (fourth) and Charlton Athletic (fifth) face an uphill battle to pip Wrexham to automatic promotion, but it could still mathematically happen, with both teams needing to make up at least seven points.

How many points do Wrexham need?

Wrexham need 94 points if they are to guarantee a place in next season's Championship, although that number will be lowered should Wycombe drop any points in their remaining five games.

When is the earliest Wrexham can get promoted?

Promotion from League One would send Wrexham to the Championship -- one rung from the Premier League. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Image

The earliest date that Wrexham can go up is April 21 after an away game at Blackpool, although that would need Wycombe to fail to win two of their remaining three games.

In that scenario, the most that would be required of Wrexham would be three straight wins, but the more points lost for Wycombe would reduce the demand on Wrexham.

If Wycombe score 4 or 5 points...

Wrexham are promoted with three wins.

If Wycombe score 3 points...

Wrexham are promoted with three wins OR two wins and a draw.

If Wycombe score 2 points...

Wrexham are promoted with two wins or better.

If Wycombe score 1 point...

Wrexham are promoted with at least five points.

If Wycombe score 0 points...

Wrexham are promoted with at least four points.